The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has provided free surgical support and other palliatives to seven indigent mothers at Kuje General Hospital as part of activities marking International Women’s Day 2026.

The intervention was spearheaded by the FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES), and carried out under the Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (CEmONC) programme.

This is according to a statement signed by Bola Ajao, the special adviser on media to the Mandate Secretary of HSES, Adedolapo Fasawe.

The intervention was announced during a visit by Ms Fasawe to the hospital on Sunday, which it said is in line with the policy of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

“‎The visit formed part of activities to celebrate women and demonstrate the Secretariat’s commitment to improving maternal and family health through targeted interventions aimed at reducing financial burden on women and their families,” the statement reads.

During the visit, Ms Fasawe interacted with patients, new mothers, caregivers and hospital staff, including female health workers who were on duty during the celebration.

She described them as “pillars of strength” who continue to provide care and compassion to patients despite personal sacrifices.

Food, cash support distributed

In addition to the surgeries, the secretariat distributed food items, cash support and other provisions to patients, new mothers, medical staff and patient relatives keeping vigil over their loved ones.

Ms Fasawe explained that the gesture was meant to appreciate their sacrifices and provide relief for families already dealing with the emotional and financial burden of illness.

‎She also highlighted other initiatives of HSES aimed at empowering women and improving health outcomes while she toured several wards in the hospital, offering encouragement to patients and families and commending caregivers for their dedication.

Other health interventions

The secretariat said the outreach forms part of a broader package of programmes aimed at improving the welfare of vulnerable women in the FCT.

Ms Fasawe said the interventions include free health insurance enrolment for vulnerable women, distribution of insecticide-treated nets, cooking gas support, baby kits for newborns and other medical palliatives designed to ensure women and their families have access to essential healthcare and safer living conditions.

‎She noted that the philosophy behind the Secretariat’s interventions is simple: “when society supports women, the gains are reflected in healthier children, stronger homes and more resilient communities.”

Responding on behalf of the hospital, the medical director, Ayeni Babatunde, commended the secretariat for the visit and the support provided to patients.

Mr Babatunde said the intervention had lifted the spirit of both the patients and their families.