The Ferdinand Effah Music Heritage Foundation (FEMHF) has announced plans to host the first edition of its Harmony for Autism Music Charity Concert in Abuja in commemoration of World Autism Awareness Day.

The foundation disclosed this in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

According to the organisers, the event, scheduled to hold on 2 April 2026 at the National Universities Commission (NUC) Auditorium will bring together music lovers, autism advocates, families and other stakeholders committed to promoting greater awareness, acceptance and inclusion for individuals living with autism in Nigeria.

Autism

Autism, also referred to as autism spectrum disorder (ASD), is a developmental condition that affects the brain.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), it can often be detected in early childhood, although diagnosis frequently occurs later.

Abilities and needs vary widely among autistic individuals; while some can live independently, others require life-long care and support.

The WHO said evidence-based psychosocial interventions have been shown to improve communication and social skills, benefiting both autistic individuals and their caregivers.

Experts note that care for people with autism must be accompanied by broader societal support to ensure accessibility and inclusion.

Music as advocacy

The concert will also feature the official launch of two advocacy music albums by Ferdy’s Band titled “A Voice for Autism” and “Love of an Autism Mom.”

According to the organisers, the albums are designed to use music as a platform to amplify the voices of individuals and families affected by autism while inspiring empathy and understanding within society.

The foundation said the initiative aims to draw attention to the challenges faced by families raising children with autism in Nigeria while promoting a more compassionate and inclusive society.

“Music has a unique ability to unite people and communicate messages of hope. Through this concert, we aim to create a platform where autism is better understood and families living with autism feel supported,” the statement read.

Call for support

The organisers said the Harmony for Autism Music Charity Concert will feature live musical performances as well as inspiring stories from families living with autism.

They added that the event will also serve as a platform to advocate greater support for autism awareness and inclusion across the country.

The foundation called on government institutions, corporate organisations, development partners, media organisations and well-meaning Nigerians to support the initiative.

According to the organisers, the concert is expected to strengthen advocacy efforts and promote greater understanding and acceptance of people living with autism across the country.

World Autism Awareness Day

World Autism Awareness Day, observed annually on 2 April, is an international event dedicated to raising awareness of ASD and promoting acceptance, inclusion, and support for individuals with autism.

Established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2007, the day highlights the need for greater understanding of autism as a global health issue and encourages worldwide support for people on the spectrum and their families.

The observance provides an opportunity to educate the public about the challenges and strengths of individuals with autism, address misconceptions and stigma, and advocate for early diagnosis and intervention.

It is also a time to celebrate the unique perspectives, talents, and contributions that people with autism bring to their communities.