The primary responsibility of any government, anywhere in the world, is the safety of lives and property. This obligation lies at the heart of governance and defines the legitimacy of the state. It therefore follows that those entrusted with this responsibility must not only issue directives from their offices but must also demonstrate leadership from the front, especially at a time when the nation faces complex security challenges.

It is against this backdrop that the recent visit of the 23rd indigenous Inspector-General of Police to Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, deserves attention. The visit was not merely ceremonial. Rather, it was part of a deliberate effort to assess the security situation in troubled areas, including Kaiama Local Government Area, one of the communities that has in recent times suffered incessant violent attacks by bandits.

Security leadership in difficult times demands courage, visibility and direct engagement with those on the frontlines. By taking his presence to the field, the IGP has sent a clear message that the fight against criminality cannot be waged effectively from a distance. It requires presence, coordination and a firsthand understanding of the challenges confronting officers and communities alike.

Ordinarily, one would have said that the Inspector-General deserves commendation for leading from the front. However, the truth is that this is not the first time he has demonstrated such resolve. Barely two weeks before his appointment as Inspector-General of Police, while serving as the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Special Protection Unit (SPU), he personally led a clearance operation in the Kogi–Kwara axis aimed at flushing out criminal elements terrorising communities in the area. During the operation, over fifty bandits were arrested, while some others were neutralised.

That experience perhaps explains why his recent visit to Kwara was not surprising to those familiar with his style of leadership. His approach reflects the belief that effective policing requires more than strategy on paper; it requires visible leadership and operational commitment.

Beyond inspecting operations, the Inspector-General also held meetings with critical stakeholders, including community leaders, to discuss practical measures to nip the security challenges in the bud. Such engagement is essential because security problems often have deep local roots that require local solutions. Indeed, policing, much like politics, is fundamentally local. Without the cooperation and involvement of community leaders and residents, even the most well-designed security strategies may fall short of their objectives.

In his inaugural address after assuming office, the IGP acknowledged the enormous burden placed on his shoulders by Mr President. He also expressed his readiness to match words with action. That statement was more than a ceremonial declaration; it was a pledge to confront insecurity with determination and practical engagement.

When the Inspector-General declared that “we will reclaim our country from criminal elements,” his words should not be dismissed as mere rhetoric. His antecedents suggest that he understands the enormity of the task and the urgency required to confront it.

Kwara, however, will not be his final bus stop. The visit to Ilorin is only one stop in a broader engagement that will see the IGP visiting other troubled states across the country. Such visits serve multiple purposes: to assess security operations on the ground, to strengthen coordination among security agencies, and perhaps most importantly, to boost the morale of officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, especially those at the forefront of the fight against banditry, insurgency and other forms of violent crime.

For officers operating in difficult terrains and confronting dangerous adversaries, the presence of their commander sends a powerful message of solidarity and encouragement. It reassures them that their sacrifices are recognised and that the leadership of the Force stands firmly behind them.

Yet, even the most determined leadership cannot succeed in isolation. The fight against insecurity requires the collective effort of government institutions, security agencies and members of the public. Intelligence sharing, community cooperation and sustained government support remain critical to winning the battle against criminal elements threatening the peace and stability of the country.

With the support of government and the cooperation of citizens, the Inspector-General’s resolve to reclaim the country from criminal elements is not an impossible ambition. It is a goal that can be realised through strategic action, consistent leadership and a shared national commitment to security.

The journey to restoring peace and safety across Nigeria will undoubtedly require patience and persistence. But if leadership continues to lead from the front, as demonstrated in Ilorin, the path towards reclaiming communities from the grip of criminality may indeed become clearer.

Tunji Wusu is a journalist and public affairs analyst.