The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says the Saudi authorities have made the submission of duly processed Medical Fitness Certificates a compulsory requirement for the issuance of visas to all pilgrims for the 2026 Hajj.

Consequently, the Commission directed all State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, Agencies, Commissions, and Licensed Tour Operators to comply with the directive.

NAHCON, in a statement on Thursday, said all registered pilgrims’ medical fitness certificates must be submitted on or before Monday, 2 March, warning that failure to meet the deadline would result in the forfeiture of visa opportunities for affected pilgrims.

It explained that the new requirement is part of a broader regulatory framework introduced by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to improve health safety and logistics for Hajj operations worldwide.

It also noted that the reduction of Nigeria’s Hajj quota from 95,000 to 50,000 is a general measure affecting all participating countries, aimed at strengthening health protocols and operational efficiency.

Read the full Statement

SUBMISSION OF MEDICAL FITNESS CERTIFICATES FOR HAJJ 2026

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) hereby notifies all State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, Agencies, Commissions, and Licensed Tour Operators that Saudi Authorities have made the submission of duly processed Medical Fitness Certificates a mandatory requirement for the issuance of visas for all pilgrims in the 2026 Hajj exercise.

Accordingly, all State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, Agencies, Commissions, and Licensed Tour Operators are required to urgently submit the Medical Fitness Certificates of all pilgrims registered under them no later than Monday, 2nd March 2026.

It is important to clarify that these measures are not peculiar to Nigeria but form part of a broader regulatory framework being implemented by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to better manage pilgrim affairs and mitigate health risks.

Kindly note that failure to submit the required Medical Fitness Certificates within the stipulated deadline will result in the forfeiture of visa opportunities for the affected pilgrims.

Meanwhile, NAHCON wishes to inform the General Public that the reduction of Nigeria’s Hajj quota from 95,000 to 50,000 is a strategy by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to strengthen health protocols and logistics and these measures affect all participating countries, including Nigeria

The Commission appreciates your full cooperation and prompt attention to this matter.

Signed:

NAHCON