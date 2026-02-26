The Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Nigeria, Yousef Albalawi, says Saudi airlines will resume flight operations between Jeddah and Abuja in June 2026 or by January 2027.

Mr Albalawi disclosed this on Wednesday during a courtesy visit to Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, in Abuja.

He said the visit was aimed at strengthening existing relations between Saudi Arabia and Nigeria, as well as expanding cooperation in economic, political and security sectors.

“Also, we will continue to serve all Nigerian people who want to go for Umrah and Hajj,” he said.

He added that he would work with the ministry and the media to address misinformation about Saudi Arabia and project a more accurate image of the country.

“We share the same values and also have a historical relationship with Nigeria,” he added.

Strengthening bilateral ties

Responding, Mr Idris said the visit underscored the importance Saudi Arabia attaches to Nigeria’s Ministry of Information and National Orientation and reaffirmed the existing relationship between both countries.

He said the Nigerian government is willing to deepen collaboration with Saudi Arabia, particularly in the economic and security sectors.

According to the minister, the federal government has endorsed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) proposed by the Saudi government.

One of the agreements focuses on cooperation in news exchange between the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and the Saudi Press Agency.

Another MoU covers collaboration in radio and television broadcasting between the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Saudi Broadcasting Authority.

The third agreement involves cooperation in audiovisual media between Saudi Arabia’s General Commission for Audiovisual Media and Nigeria’s National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

Mr Idris highlighted that a follow-up meeting between him and his Saudi counterpart would soon be held to further strengthen the implementation of the agreements.