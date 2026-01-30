The All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended the deadline for its ongoing electronic membership registration exercise to 8 February.

The shift from the earlier cut-off date of 31 January followed what the party described as overwhelming interest from prospective and existing members.

The decision was announced on Friday after the 183rd meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja, where party leaders reviewed progress made so far in the exercise.

According to the APC, more than 7 million people have already been registered on the digital membership platform since registration commenced.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said the extension was approved in response to sustained appeals from party stakeholders across the country who requested additional time for their members to complete the process.

Mr Morka explained that the leadership was keen to maximise participation, noting that the enthusiasm surrounding the exercise had exceeded initial projections. He said the party expects the total number of registered members to rise significantly before the new deadline.

“With respect to the e-registration, there’s no complicated explanation. We just want more members to register. We are responding to the clamour from enthusiastic members hoping to register to afford them more time.

“As of now, we have crossed the mark of seven million. By the grace of God, by the time we are closing on the 8th of February, we should have crossed the mark of 12.5 million,” he said.

The APC spokesperson further clarified that the e-registration initiative, which requires registrants to provide their National Identification Number (NIN) and Voter Identification Number (VIN), is aimed at strengthening the party’s internal systems.

According to him, the digital register is designed to eliminate duplication, improve data accuracy, enhance transparency, and align the party’s operations with national legal and regulatory frameworks.

He added that the exercise also supports broader objectives such as financial inclusion and internal accountability, stressing that the APC is positioning itself as the first major political party in Nigeria to fully digitise its membership database.

Earlier in January, the party announced that more than 2 million Nigerians had been digitally registered and verified nationwide, barely one week after the commencement of its electronic membership revalidation exercise on 1 December 2025.

At the time, the APC projected that the figure would rise to between eight and nine million registered members in the following week.

Also speaking on the outcome of the NWC meeting, the party’s National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, described the registration exercise as “tremendously successful.”

He confirmed that the number of registered members had already exceeded earlier estimates and said the decision to extend the deadline followed consultations with key stakeholders.

Mr Basiru noted that requests for an extension came from state party leaders and members of the Progressive Governors Forum, who had met with the NWC shortly before the announcement. He said the leadership considered the appeals and resolved to allow more time to ensure broader inclusion across the party’s structures nationwide.

The e-registration exercise forms part of the APC’s ongoing efforts to reform its internal processes ahead of future electoral activities, amid growing emphasis on digital governance and credible party administration in Nigeria’s political space.