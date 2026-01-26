The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has urged the 10th National Assembly to prioritise key legislative reforms and avoid early electioneering as lawmakers resume duties for the 2026 legislative session.

In a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, the organisation warned that political distractions ahead of the 2027 general elections could weaken legislative productivity and undermine effective governance.

The Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Musa, popularly known as Rafsanjani, described 2026 as a defining year for both the Bola Tinubu administration and the current legislature, noting that Nigerians now expect tangible results from policies and programmes introduced since 2023.

He said that while citizens showed patience during the early phase of the administration, often attributing prevailing socio-economic and democratic challenges to the teething problems of a new government, the period of adjustment had passed.

According to him, 2026 marks a stage of maturity when policies must begin to deliver visible and measurable benefits, stressing that the role of the National Assembly in achieving this objective is critical.

CISLAC expressed concern that the approach of the 2027 general elections could once again result in declining legislative productivity, a trend historically associated with heightened political activities among lawmakers.

The organisation also raised concerns over proposals suggesting that the general elections could be conducted as early as November 2026, warning that such moves could heighten public anxiety and further divert attention from governance.

It also said Nigerians were increasingly worried that governance could be sacrificed for politicking at a time when the country is grappling with economic hardship, worsening insecurity, rising public debt, governance deficits and declining public trust in public institutions.

Mr Musa added that the situation demands a fully functional, responsive and accountable National Assembly, rather than one perceived as politically distracted, frequently absent or operating merely as a rubber stamp for the executive.

As part of its expectations for the 2026 legislative year, CISLAC urged lawmakers to remain committed to plenary sittings, committee engagements and oversight responsibilities, cautioning against frequent absences and prolonged recesses driven by political ambitions.

The organisation also called for the fast-tracking of critical legislative reforms, particularly bills related to electoral processes, the economy, security and governance.

Drawing lessons from the 2023 general elections, CISLAC said electoral reform remains a central demand of Nigerian citizens and should not be delayed.

It further stressed the need for strengthened legislative oversight to promote transparency and accountability, especially in budget implementation, public procurement and the management of public funds.

Mr Musa warned that failure to exercise effective oversight would further entrench public perception of the National Assembly as a rubber-stamp institution.

Balancing electioneering with constitutional responsibilities

He also cautioned lawmakers against allowing the 2027 election cycle to derail their constitutional responsibilities, noting that Nigerians elected them to legislate and provide oversight, not to abandon governance long before the official commencement of campaigns.

He said the legislature remains the backbone of any democratic system and must demonstrate integrity, discipline and commitment to the public interest throughout 2026.

CISLAC reaffirmed its readiness to engage constructively with the National Assembly and other stakeholders to advance reforms aimed at strengthening democracy, accountability and good governance in Nigeria.

The call comes amid renewed national debates over the conduct of the 2027 General Elections, including discussions around possible early polls to allow sufficient time for election dispute resolution before the inauguration of a new government.

In previous election cycles, civil society organisations and policy groups such as the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre have documented declines in plenary attendance, oversight activities and legislative output as elections draw closer.

Following the 2023 general elections, several civil society organisations, including CISLAC and Yiaga Africa, renewed calls for amendments to the Electoral Act, citing concerns over election transparency, result transmission and campaign finance monitoring.

READ ALSO: CISLAC calls for key legislative reforms as National Assembly resumes

Nigeria has also continued to face mounting fiscal and governance pressures, including rising public debt, inflation and persistent security challenges, factors that have intensified demands for stronger legislative oversight.

CISLAC, Nigeria’s national chapter of Transparency International, has for years engaged the National Assembly on anti-corruption legislation, procurement reforms, budget transparency and democratic accountability.