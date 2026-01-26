Ahead of the resumption of the 10th National Assembly, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre(CISLAC) has urged it to prioritise governance, accountability, and reforms, warning against early electioneering ahead of the 2027 poll.

In a statement issued on Monday, CISLAC Executive Director Auwal Rafsanjani described 2026 as a defining year for both President Bola Tinubu’s administration and the current legislature.

The National Assembly will resume plenary on Tuesday after the Christmas and New Year break.

According to Mr Rafsanjani, Nigerians now expect tangible outcomes from policies and programmes introduced since 2023.

“While citizens have shown patience in the early phase of this administration, often attributing prevailing socio-economic and democratic challenges to teething problems of a new government, 2026 naturally marks a period of maturity.

“This is the stage at which policies must begin to deliver visible and measurable benefits to Nigerians, and the role of the National Assembly in achieving this cannot be overstated,” he said.

He expressed concern that 2026 precedes the 2027 general elections, a period historically associated with declining legislative productivity due to heightened political activities.

Mr Rafsanjani warned that public anxiety could deepen if the proposal to conduct general elections as early as November 2026 was pursued.