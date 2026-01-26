The Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have extended the deadline for application for the recruitment of 50,000 constables into the Nigeria Police Force by two weeks.

The Head of Protocol and Public Affairs of PSC, Torty Kalu, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Kalu said the application portal, opened on 15 December and scheduled to close on 26 January, had been extended to 8 February.

He said the decision followed the receipt of more than 400,000 applications and a review that revealed significant disparities in state participation.

“While some states like Adamawa, Benue, and Kaduna have high application numbers, states such as Lagos, Ogun, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, and Anambra have notably lower submissions.

“The extension is to ensure equitable representation nationwide.

“All eligible Nigerians, particularly from the above-mentioned states with fewer applications, are strongly encouraged to apply via the official portal: www.npfapplication.psc.gov.ng,” he said.

He enjoined state governments, local government councils, community leaders, and other stakeholders to mobilise and sensitise eligible citizens within their jurisdictions to take advantage of the extension to apply.

The PSC spokesperson pledged the commission’s and the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent recruitment process.

(NAN)