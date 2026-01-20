The Abia State Government has announced plans to begin construction of a Civil Service Commission/Pocket Layout Estate in Umuahia, aimed at providing quality, affordable housing for residents.

The state Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, disclosed this on Monday during a briefing to journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting.

Mr Kanu said that the state government had approved the project and mandated the Ministry of Housing to commence work at the site.

“This project will provide quality and affordable housing for Abia residents,” he stated.

He added that the ministry was also in advanced discussions with private developers under a Public-Private Partnership arrangement for proposed housing estates at Mbaisii and Mgbarakuma, Umuahia.

Mr Kanu said that the necessary agreements were close to being signed to enable the developers move to site without delay.

According to a BusinessDay report on 11 March 2025, Nigeria’s housing deficit is estimated variously at 17 million, 20 million, 22 million and lately 28 million units.

“(The housing deficit) remains a big dent in the country’s social stability, economic growth as well as development. This is because, to a very large extent, the government, which is supposed to drive solutions to the problem, does not seem to be committed to the problem,” the paper reported.

“Though there are other extraneous factors, the major reason for the widening gap between housing demand and supply in the country is finance, which resides almost 100 per cent in the government.”

The Abia information commissioner, Mr Kanu, said that the Abia State Government had intensified its Urban Renewal and Modification Programme aimed at giving Umuahia the outlook of a befitting state capital.

He listed ongoing measures, including tree planting along major roads, repairs and repainting of public infrastructure, installation of perimeter fences and road signs, and the removal of shanties and illegal building projections.

Mr Kanu said residents had been given ample time to comply, warning that enforcement would now commence through the Umuahia Capital Development Authority (UCDA).

“As a compassionate government, residents of Umuahia have been given more than enough time to remove the shanties and illegal projections in buildings around the city.

“The party is now over for those who will not comply with this directive; the State Government, through UCDA, is now poised to enforce this directive.

“Landlords with such illegal structures have been advised to comply with this directive or be ready to face the wrath of the law and enforcing taskforces,” he said.

On building maintenance, Mr Kanu said that landlords whose properties required facelift or routine maintenance had been given four weeks to comply or face sanctions.

He stressed that dilapidated buildings undermined the government’s efforts to beautify the capital city.

“The State Government has observed with dismay as well, that many landlords have not carried out routine maintenance or facelifts to their buildings for years.

“These buildings currently deface the city, thereby setting back the efforts of the state government to beautify Umuahia and give it the look and feel of a capital city.

“Consequently, the state government, through the UCDA, is advising all landlords whose buildings need a facelift or routine maintenance to do so within the next four weeks from the date of this announcement.

“Landlords that disregard this directive will face the consequences,” he said.

He added that illegal parking of commercial vehicles on city roads had been banned, noting that defaulters risk having their vehicles impounded.

Recruitment of 649 medical personnel

In the health sector, the commissioner disclosed that 649 medical personnel had so far been employed out of the 771 approved for recruitment.

He said that the newly recruited workers included 432 nurses already deployed to primary healthcare centres across the state.

Mr Kanu added that some personnel had opportunities to work abroad but chose to serve the state because of their confidence in the administration.

He also revealed that a neurosurgeon with a rare specialty was among the new recruits, and noted that the government was open to further recruitment even after the current shortfall of 122 personnel was filled.

He further announced that the Forum of Academic Doctors had voted Governor Alex Otti of Abia State as the best performing governor in the South-east, attributing the recognition to the administration’s reforms across key sectors.

On transportation, Mr Kanu said that temporary charging stations had been installed to support the government’s free electric bus services during the yuletide, adding that more charging stations would be deployed across the state.

He said that two MVH 33/10.415kV distribution substations had also been installed at the Umuahia Bus Terminal, with the project about 80 per cent completed and expected to be commissioned soon.

In the power sector, Mr Kanu announced that the Abia State Electricity Regulatory Authority (ASERA) would, before the end of January, issue an order to regularise electricity activities in the state.

He said that this development followed the recent transfer of regulatory authority from Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

He said that the move would enhance consumer protection, improve service delivery and ensure quicker resolution of electricity-related complaints.

“This is one of the outcomes following the release of the final transfer of regulatory authority from NERC to ASERA.

“As a statutory regulator of all electricity sector activities in the state, ASERA will issue that order to ensure quicker resolution of consumer complaints, stronger consumer protection, and better service delivery.

“This development is aimed at ensuring fair balance between operators and electricity consumers in the state, going forward,” Mr Kanu said.

(NAN)