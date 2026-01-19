The Lagos State Police Command says the newly activated Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) Surveillance Centre will strengthen security operations and improve real-time crime prevention across Lagos Island and adjoining areas.

The command disclosed this in a statement posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday by its spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi.

According to the police, the surveillance facility was activated on 14 January under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Olohundare Jimoh, as part of efforts to expand technology-driven policing in the state.

The centre, also known as Control Room 5, enables real-time monitoring of strategic locations, including the Third Mainland Bridge, adjoining waterways and other critical infrastructure on Lagos Island.

Police authorities said the system allows officers to detect suspicious movements early, coordinate rapid response, and support intelligence-led operations aimed at preventing crimes before they occur.

“The activation of the CCTV Surveillance Centre is intended to enhance security coverage and strengthen proactive crime prevention across Lagos Island and its environs,” the statement said.

The command noted that the facility operates 24 hours daily and is manned by trained personnel responsible for surveillance monitoring, incident coordination and emergency response.

The CCTV centre was constructed and fully equipped by the federal government through the Ministry of Works under the supervision of the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, according to the police.

The development forms part of a broader collaboration between federal authorities and security agencies to improve the protection of critical infrastructure, particularly major transport corridors and economic hubs.

Lagos Island and the Third Mainland Bridge remain key commercial and transit routes in the state, with millions of commuters using the corridor daily, making enhanced surveillance a strategic priority for law enforcement agencies.

In recent years, the Nigerian Police Force has increasingly emphasised the use of technology, digital surveillance systems, and intelligence gathering as part of ongoing policing reforms aimed at improving response times and crime detection nationwide.

In further support of the initiative, the police disclosed that two operational vehicles were handed over to the Lagos State Police Command on 16 January to boost patrol capacity and operational mobility around the monitored areas.

The command urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies by promptly reporting suspicious activities through its designated emergency lines.

“The cooperation of members of the public remains essential to sustaining safety and security across the state,” the statement added.