Former Governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime, has thrown his weight behind All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-east, endorsing President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office.

The News of Nigeria recalls that APC governors, leaders and stakeholders in the South-east had on Saturday endorsed Mr Tinubu for re-election in 2027.

Mr Chime, who spoke at Udi during the flag off of the APC e-registration in Enugu West Senatorial District on Tuesday, said the president had done well and needed support for a second term.

He said that he does not doubt that Mr Tinubu and the APC would sweep the polls in the South-east in the 2027 elections and that the few naysayers in the region would soon see the light and embrace reality.

“I am part of the South-east. So, you can take it for granted that I was part of that endorsement. That is our decision, and we all stand by it. It is easily achievable.

“The President has done well. I believe he has done well. Whatever is happening in Nigeria is global and certainly in Africa. It is all over the place. He is doing well, given the circumstances,” he stated.

The former governor said he would discuss 2027 further in the coming months.

“Elections are coming up next year. He will do well. When the time for the campaign comes, we will talk,” he stated.

Expressing joy at the excitement with which the South-east, and Enugu State in particular, were embracing the APC, Mr Chime maintained that his decision to dump the Peoples Democratic Party after the 2015 election was now justified.

He stated that the APC leaders in Enugu State were committed to surpassing the two million membership benchmark set for them in the ongoing electronic membership registration exercise by the governor and leader of the party in the state, Peter Mbah.

“We are here first of all to thank our people. You can see how excited people are to join the APC. It is now the only party available in Enugu State.

“Ten years ago, when I joined the APC, we saw tomorrow. We knew PDP was going down. It is now obvious that the APC is the only party available. So, the two-million mark, to me, is actually just there. We are going beyond that in Enugu State.

“So, it is exciting to see how people are happy being part of the APC, and I am happy the APC is back in Enugu State. Those who are still sceptical have no choice. APC is still the way to go,” he stressed.

READ ALSO: Delta govt boosts MSMEs with N1billion revolving loan

Speaking, the Chairperson of Udi LGA, Hyginus Agu; his counterparts in Aninri LGA, Ugochukwu Nwanjoku; Awgu LGA, Uchenna Okoko; Ezeagu LGA, Vita Ndu; and Oji River LGA, Greg Anyaegbudike, said they were ready to mobilise at the grassroots for more people to register for the party.

“The truth is that our governor has done so well. We have multiple projects in every political ward to brag about. The people are happy and, as far as they are concerned, Governor Mbah is their political party.

“He has chosen APC, and the people stand solidly with him and our dear president,” Mr Agu said.