The Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) on Tuesday commenced the construction of police quarters in Enugu State with the groundbreaking of six-Man Rank and File Quarters at Ozalla, Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state.

Mohammed Sheidu, the Executive Secretary of the NPTF said the milestone was not just for the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, but for the men and women of the Nigeria Police Force.

He said the construction of the six-man rank and file accommodation in Ozalla was part of deliberate efforts to address the longstanding accommodation gap faced by Nigeria police personnel.

According to him, the gap affects morale, efficiency, and overall well-being, adding that they have taken it upon ourselves to begin finding practical and sustainable solutions to the problem.

Mr Sheidu, while appreciating President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to the security sector reforms, also commended the Enugu State Government for providing the site.

“The land given was not just a parcel of land but a symbol of partnership, trust, and shared responsibility.

“It reflects the governor’s commitment to security and to improving the welfare of those who protect our communities,” he said.

Mr Sheidu said the NPTF strongly believe that a well-housed police officer is a more motivated, more focused and more effective police officer.

He said, “This project is therefore not just about buildings; it is about dignity, stability, and creating an enabling environment for our officers and their families.

“This development also forms part of a broader, nationwide intervention by the trust fund, which includes the construction and rehabilitation of police barracks, training institutions, operational infrastructure, and welfare-focused projects.”

He assured the people of Enugu State and the Nigeria Police Force that the project would be delivered with transparency, quality, and speed.

“We remain committed to ensuring value for money and lasting impact.

“Through partnership and shared purpose, we can build a police force that is better equipped, better motivated, and better positioned to secure lives and property,” he said.

IGP speaks on the project

In a message, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, expressed appreciation to the board and management of NPTF for embarking on the landmark project.

Mr Egbetokun, represented by the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, Mamman Giwa, said the intervention came at a time when the federal government prioritises comprehensive reforms in the force.

The reforms, he said, were in critical areas of welfare and improved working conditions for officers across the federation.

He reiterated the commitment of the police in providing NPTF with necessary support.

Mr Egbetokun also said the construction of the quarters would go a long way to enhancing the work environment of police officers in the Ozalla community and Enugu State at large.

He enjoined the contractors and engineers handling the project to uphold the highest standards of quality, professionalism, and integrity throughout the construction process.

In their remarks, the traditional ruler of Ishi-Ozalla, Sylvanus Okeke and Nkanu West Council Chairman, John Nwobodo, expressed gratitude to NPTF for choosing Nkanu West for the project.

“We will support and ensure that the project is sustained in our community,” Mr Okeke said.

(NAN)