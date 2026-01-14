The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has directed its members to continue their ongoing industrial action, despite a federal government directive enforcing the ‘no work, no pay’ policy.

According to a memo obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, the decision followed an emergency virtual meeting of the union’s national leadership held on Monday, 12 January, after the expiration of a 72-hour extension of the strike.

The memo, signed by the National Secretary, Martin Egbanubi, said a majority of JOHESU’s affiliate unions voted to sustain the strike, rejecting what it described as attempts to intimidate workers into submission.

Backstory

On 8 January, the federal government directed the immediate enforcement of the ‘no work, no pay’ policy against members of the JOHESU and the Assembly of Health Care Professionals participating in the ongoing nationwide strike.

The directive was contained in a circular issued by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, addressed to the chief medical directors and medical directors of federal health institutions.

The circular, signed by the Director of Hospital Services, Disu Adejoke, on behalf of the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, said the action followed the continuation of the JOHESU strike, which commenced on 15 November 2025.

It instructed hospital managements to ensure strict compliance with the ‘no work, no pay’ provision, with effect from January 2026, applying to all striking JOHESU members and any other category of staff that may embark on industrial action.

The ministry also directed federal health institutions to sustain critical services, including accident and emergency care, labour wards and intensive care units, through lawful means, including the engagement of locum staff where necessary.

Compliance with labour law

While acknowledging Section 43(1)(a) of the Trade Disputes Act, which states that workers are not entitled to wages during a strike, the union argued that the provision only applies where a strike is embarked upon without following due process.

JOHESU said it fully complied with Section 41 of the Trade Disputes Act before declaring the strike, describing the action as a “dispute of right”.

“JOHESU explored all internal machinery procedures and complied with the provisions of Section 41 of the Trade Disputes Act before deciding to embark on this strike, which is a dispute of right,” the union stated.

Sustained action

The union urged its members not to be discouraged by the threat of salary stoppage, calling on them to remain resolute in their demand for the implementation of the adjusted Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS).

It also directed that monitoring and picketing activities be intensified across its various organs to ensure full compliance with the strike directive.

According to the memo, national and zonal leaders of the union will now participate directly in monitoring exercises, while media engagements will be stepped up to raise public awareness of JOHESU’s demands.

Daily situation reports

JOHESU reminded its affiliates that daily reports on the strike, including challenges encountered, should be communicated through the National Strike Situation Room and other official platforms created by the union.

The leadership commended its members for what it described as their resilience and commitment since the commencement of the indefinite strike.

It assured members that negotiations would continue and pledged that transparency, accountability, and fairness would guide its engagement with the government as it pursues what it described as the long-standing demand for CONHESS adjustment.

Further updates, the union said, would be communicated as developments unfold.