MultiChoice Nigeria, a Canal+ company, has announced a leadership transition, as Chief Executive Officer John Ugbe retires after a distinguished tenure. He will be succeeded by Kemi Omotosho, who will be appointed Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria, effective this January.

Mr Ugbe steps down after nearly fifteen years at the helm, during which he steered the business through significant industry and market shifts, strengthening operational foundations and long-term resilience.

Ms Omotosho brings over 20 years of leadership experience across media, telecommunications, and digital businesses in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa. She has held several senior roles within the MultiChoice Group, including Executive Head of Customer Value Management in Nigeria and Group Executive Head of Customer Value Management for the Rest of Africa, providing functional leadership across more than 50 markets. Most recently, she served as Regional Director for Southern Africa, with full profit and loss (P&L) responsibility for a seven-country portfolio.

With a proven record of leading complex organisations, driving disciplined growth and building high-performing teams, Ms Omotosho will lead MultiChoice Nigeria’s strategy, operations and stakeholder engagement, building on the foundations laid by her predecessor.

Speaking on her appointment, Ms Omotosho said, “It is a privilege to be entrusted with the leadership of MultiChoice Nigeria at this important moment. Nigeria remains one of the Group’s most strategic and dynamic markets. I look forward to working with our teams and partners to deepen our relationship with consumers, champion local storytelling and the creative economy, as well as build a future-ready organisation that delivers sustainable value.”

Multichoice Nigeria said Mr Ugbe’s retirement and Ms Omotosho’s appointment follow a structured and orderly transition, ensuring continuity and stability.

Canal+ had completed its acquisition of the Multichoice Group in late 2025 and had since been restructuring the company’s leadership across jurisdictions.