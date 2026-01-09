The Teranga Lions of Senegal have booked their place in the semi-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Lions advanced on Friday after a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Mali, becoming the first team to reach the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Iliman Ndiaye’s first-half strike proved decisive at the Tangier Grand Stadium as the Lions of Teranga extended their remarkable unbeaten run inside 90 minutes at the AFCON finals to 16 matches, with 11 wins and five draws.

Senegal showed attacking intent almost immediately, with West Ham United full-back El Hadji Malick Diouf sending in a dangerous cross inside the opening minute.

However, Mali responded with confidence and could have been awarded a penalty when captain Kalidou Koulibaly caught Lassine Sinayoko in the area, a decision that went in Senegal’s favour.

Mali grew into the contest and nearly punished a rare mistake from Koulibaly midway through the first half, but a timely challenge from Krépin Diatta halted Sinayoko.

Moments later, Diatta turned provider at the other end, whipping in a cross that Mali goalkeeper Djigui Diarra failed to handle. Iliman Ndiaye reacted quickest, calmly converting the loose ball in the 27th minute to give Senegal the lead.

Senegal pushed for a second goal before the break, with Pape Gueye firing wide from distance and Diouf denied by an excellent save from Diarra.

Mali’s problems deepened in stoppage time when captain Yves Bissouma was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for a reckless challenge, leaving his side to play the entire second half with 10 men.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Mali showed courage after the restart and tested Édouard Mendy for the first time through Sinayoko.

Mendy was again called into action to deny centre-back Abdoulaye Diaby as Mali threatened an unlikely comeback.

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw responded by introducing Lamine Camara and Pathé Ciss to steady his side.

Ciss went close with a header, while Camara’s ambitious stoppage-time volley was tipped onto the post by the impressive Diarra.

Though far from their most fluent performance, Senegal did enough to progress.

They will now await the winner of the quarter-final between Egypt and the hosts, Ivory Coast, as they continue their bid for another AFCON title following their 2021 triumph.