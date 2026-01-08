Venezuela’s interior minister, Diosdado Cabello, said 100 people died in the US attack, which removed President Nicolas Maduro from power.

Caracas had not previously given a number for those killed, but the army posted a list of 23 names of its dead.

Venezuelan officials have said a large part of Mr Maduro’s security contingent was killed “in cold blood,” and Cuba has said 32 members of its military and intelligence services in Venezuela were killed.

Regardless of whether his ideology is different, whether you agree or disagree with his ways of thinking, he was carrying out his mission to lead a nation, Mr Cabello said.

He said Mr Maduro’s wife, Cilia Flores, detained alongside him, suffered a head injury during the US raid.

He added that Mr Maduro had an injury to his leg.

Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez, whom Mr Cabello praised during his weekly show on state television as “courageous”, declared on Tuesday a week of mourning for members of the military killed in the raid.

(Reuters/NAN)