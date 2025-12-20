President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday in Maiduguri, Borno State, applauded the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, for continuously investing in education, health, and transportation and for steadily improving the livelihoods of indigenes.

The president, who was on a three-state official tour of Borno, Bauchi and Lagos States, arrived Maiduguri at 12.30 p.m., and proceeded to commission the international wing of the Muhammadu Buhari Airport, a new VIP extension, Electric Vehicles, intra-state buses, tricycles, and three model primary, junior secondary and secondary schools.

“I am commissioning this primary, junior secondary school and senior secondary schools to the glory of God, and continuous education of our children,” President Tinubu said.

The president also participated in the marriage ceremony of Sadeeq Sheriff, son of the former governor of the state, Ali Sheriff, and his heartthrob, Hadiza Salem.

President Tinubu stood in as the father of the groom, in accordance with Kanuri culture and marriage rites, while Governor Zulum acted as the father of the bride to receive the traditional bride price in the form of gold coins.

The Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin El-Kanemi, hosted the marriage ceremony at the Maiduguri Central Mosque.

The events were attended by seven state governors, Dikko Radda, Katsina State; Agbu Kefas, Taraba State; Mala Buni, Yobe State; Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State; Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe State; Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State; as well as senators and ministers.

The president departed Maiduguri for Bauchi State at 3.25 p.m.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

December 20, 2025