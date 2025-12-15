Peter Ozo-Eson, a former General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has died.

His son confirmed the death on Monday.

The NLC had earlier announced his passing in a statement posted on its official Facebook page, saying Mr Ozo-Eson died on Sunday at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress announces, with deep sorrow, the passing of Congress former General Secretary, Comrade (Dr.) Peter Ozo-Eson.

“His commitment, intellect, and lifelong service to the labour movement and the Nigerian working class remain indelible.

“He will be deeply missed by the Congress, the labour family, and all who shared in his vision for a just and equitable society,” the statement read.

Mr Ozo-Eson was appointed substantive General Secretary of the NLC in August 2014, following a decision of the Congress’ National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Enugu.

Before his appointment, he served as the NLC’s Chief Economist and Head of its Research Department.

He left office in 2019 after completing his tenure and was succeeded by Emmanuel Ugboaja.

The labour centre said further details would be communicated in due course.