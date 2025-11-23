Rivers United head coach Finidi George has delivered a brutally honest assessment of his team’s 3–0 defeat to defending CAF Champions League holders Pyramids FC, after a match that swung sharply from discipline to disaster at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, the former Super Eagles winger and ex-Sharks captain reflected on his side’s performance, praising their organisation in the first half while bemoaning costly errors and lapses in concentration that turned the contest on its head.

“The first half was good, but the final pass was not good enough”

Finidi opened by acknowledging the positives from the early stages, noting how well his players executed the defensive plan before the break:

“We are going to have a lot of exceptional football, but I think we defended well. We won’t have one or two opportunities, but the final pass was not good enough.”

He added, “The first half was good. I think we did well in the first half.”

Rivers United held the champions 0–0 at halftime, resisting sustained pressure while creating occasional counter-attacking moments. But that composure evaporated once the second half began.

Their first goal was a big mistake

Finidi did not shy away from identifying the turning point:

“In the second half, I think their first goal was a big mistake from our players.”

The lapse gifted Pyramids the breakthrough.

“…and a team like this, if you let them score, it will build their momentum. From that moment, we conceded the second goal and the third goal.”

With the game slipping away, Finidi admitted that the contest effectively ended there:

“At that point, we knew the game was over. A good first half, and in the second half, it was not that good. That was the difference.”

He also reinforced just how unforgiving the competition is:

“We all know that to win the Champions League, you have to be a good team. We know that, but at the same time, I think it was a mistake from us, especially in the first half.”

Finidi on concentration: “One mistake was the turning point”

Beyond tactics, Finidi pinned the late collapse on mental focus:

“In the second half, it was just concentration. At that moment, we made a mistake. That was the turning point of the match.”

He believes the match could have unfolded differently had they avoided that moment:

“If we had not made that mistake, the game would have gone a little bit longer and nobody would have known what was going to happen.”

Focus turns to RS Berkane: “We have to play our game”

With Rivers United sitting at the bottom of Group B after Matchday 1, Finidi shifted attention to their next fixture, a crucial home tie against Moroccan powerhouse RS Berkane, one of the continent’s most tactically disciplined sides.

“We have to play our home match next week. We have to try to win that, and then see what our chances are. Each game at the same time.”

He added:

“This one is gone. We have to look at the next one and see how we can defend against Berkane, because it’s not a physical thing to play against Berkane to win a home match. We have to play in our game.”

We are in a good situation

Despite the heavy defeat, Finidi insists the campaign is far from over:

“We are in a good situation. We have to work with the boys, because they still have a lot to play. We have to talk to them, let them make that decision, and I think that the next match is going to be okay.”

Rivers United now face an early test of resilience, one that will define whether the Pride of Rivers can recover their footing in a fiercely competitive CAF Champions League group.

With Berkane visiting Nigeria next, the margin for error has already narrowed.