The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has saluted Nigerians, who it said supported it during its clash with a faction of the party at the national secretariat on Tuesday.

Members of the newly elected National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, led by the National Chairman, Tanimu Turaki, clashed with the faction of the party loyal to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, during a meeting at the national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the police fired teargas in a bid to disperse the supporters of the two groups.

A statement by the new spokesperson for the party, Ini Ememobong, stated that the support shown to the NWC confirmed that the PDP is the party of choice for Nigeria ahead of the 2027 election.

PDP Salutes Nigerians for Support in Resisting Attack by Anti-democratic Forces …. Petitions International Community

The newly elected National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by the National Chairman, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki salutes Nigerians and all members of the Party for their solidarity with the PDP in its struggle against tyranny and attempt by undemocratic elements to hijack the Party’s National Secretariat today.

The support, courage and resilience demonstrated by Nigerians as our party resisted and triumphed over state-backed aggression further confirms the PDP as the Party of choice for Nigerians as we march to take over power in 2027.

Nigerians celebrated when the National Chairman, accompanied by the Governors of Bauchi and Oyo States, Sen. Bala Mohammed and Engr. Seyi Makinde arrived at the National Secretariat of our Party for the inaugural meeting of the new executive elected at the successful National Convention in Ibadan, Oyo State Capital

However, upon arrival, compromised personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and thugs reportedly recruited by the expelled former National Secretary of the Party, Sen Samuel Anyanwu and apparently endorsed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, who was also expelled from our party, barricaded the entrance and attempted to prevent our leaders from accessing the premises.

Without any provocation, they fired tear-gas canisters at the Governors, NWC members, party leaders and peaceful supporters.

This reckless action triggered a stampede and resulted in multiple injuries.

They fired over 200 canisters at unarmed and harmless citizens who had gathered to witness a lawful party meeting.

Despite these acts of aggression, party supporters and Nigerians present, stayed firm and courageous, insisting that the right leadership of the party must be allowed to run the party without external influence.

In the end, they prevailed and the NWC members had access to the National Secretariat.

For the avoidance of doubt, this struggle transcends the PDP. It is about the survival of electoral democracy in Nigeria, a system that depends fundamentally on the existence of a vibrant and independent opposition.

This attack on opposition under the authority of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu constitutes a direct threat to the survival of our democracy.

When opposition is suppressed, the core democratic principle of institutionalised uncertainty disappears, reducing elections to mere uneventful events with predetermined outcomes.

Electoral authoritarianism and expansionist disposition of the ruling party destroyed previous republics, and contemporarily we are witnessing the dangerous return of weak institutions, compromised security agencies, and an over-zealous ruling party in this Republic.

We therefore call on all democracy-loving nations, institutions, and individuals to rise in unison and unequivocally condemn this brazen assault on democratic freedom in Nigeria.

The PDP as the leading opposition party poised to take over power in 2027 remains resolute and unwavering in its commitment to defend our democracy and the wellbeing of all Nigerians.

We urge security agencies not to yield themselves as tools in the hands of oppressors but to protect democracy and ensure security of Nigerians at all times.

They should also focus more on combating insurgency, banditry and widespread insecurity instead of facilitating attacks on opposition parties.

This NWC reassures Nigerians that the PDP will continue to resist every attempt antidemocratic agents set out to derail the party and democracy.

Nigeria’s democracy must endure.

Signed:

Ini Ememobong, mnipr

National Publicity Secretary

Peoples Democratic Party

18112025