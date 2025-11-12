Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has donated ₦250 million to support the newly established Gender and Public Policy Study Centre at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State.

Mrs Tinubu announced the donation on Tuesday during the commissioning of the Centre, which was conceived and funded by participants of Senior Executive Course 45 (2023).

She described the project as “a lasting symbol of our collective resolve to build a just and prosperous Nigeria.”

“When women are empowered, the entire society prospers,” she said, noting that the initiative aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, who attended the event, commended the First Lady’s “transformative leadership and compassion,” describing her visit as “an epoch-making event that reaffirms Nigeria’s resolve toward gender equity and inclusive governance.”

“We have been beneficiaries of her motherly compassion and empathy in several respects,” the governor said, adding that Plateau has demonstrated its commitment to gender inclusion by appointing women into key decision-making positions.

Governor Mutfwang also announced the donation of a vehicle to support the centre’s operations and called for gender issues to be made a national priority.

The Director General of NIPSS, Ayo Omotayo, described the Centre as “a milestone in Nigeria’s journey toward inclusive leadership and sustainable development,” assuring that NIPSS would continue to promote gender equity through research and training.

READ ALSO: Remi Tinubu donates 21 buses to OAU

The Senator Oluremi Tinubu Gender Centre of Excellence is expected to serve as a continental hub for gender-aware leadership, policy research, and inclusive development initiatives.