The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Waidi Shaibu, a lieutenant general, on Tuesday, visited President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, to brief him on his recent visit to the North-east and the general security situation nationwide.

‎The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this was the army chief’s first visit to the Presidential Villa since the inauguration of the new set of service chiefs on 30 October.

‎Upon assuming office, Mr Shaibu visited Maiduguri, Borno State, where he met with troops of the Joint Task Force (JTF) North-east and Operation Hadin Kai, aligning with the president’s directive to strengthen counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations.

‎Speaking after his meeting with the president, the COAS said their discussions centred on improving the nation’s security architecture.

‎“I just came to brief Mr President on the outcome of my visit to the North-east region and to look at other security situations across the country, which have been satisfactory within this period,” he said.

‎Mr Shaibu assured Nigerians of enhanced security nationwide, vowing, “Nigerians should expect improved security across the country.”

‎Since his appointment on 30 October, Mr Shaibu has prioritised professionalism, troops’ welfare, and inter-agency collaboration to consolidate peace and stability across the country.

(NAN)