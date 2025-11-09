Vice President Kashim Shettima has returned to Abuja after leading Nigeria’s delegation to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belém, Brazil.

Nigeria reaffirmed its global climate leadership and commitment to a green transition at the conference.

The Vice President joined other world leaders, development partners, and business executives at the Leaders’ Climate Summit, hosted by the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

During the summit, VP Shettima represented President Bola Tinubu and delivered Nigeria’s statement titled “The Rational Soul of Nature,” calling on world leaders to recognise the economic value of nature and to channel significant finance towards protecting and restoring it through predictable, equitable, and accessible funding mechanisms.”

He further emphasised that Nigeria’s renewed climate agenda represents “not just an aspiration, but a solemn national commitment to preserve the planet for future generations.”

On the sidelines of the summit, Mr Shettima held bilateral meetings on carbon market cooperation, aimed at unlocking between $2.5 billion and $3 billion annually in carbon finance for Nigeria over the next decade to support the country’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

*Stanley Nkwocha*

*Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications*

*(Office of The Vice President)*

9th November 2025