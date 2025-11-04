The 2025 ARCH Archery International Open Championships ended last weekend at the NAF Base Football Pitch, Asokoro, Abuja, with organisers hailing the steady rise in participation and the growing visibility of the sport in Nigeria.

The three-day tournament drew over 100 archers, including international entries such as Marie Aboufaita from Chad, who clinched the gold medal in the Recurve 70m women’s category.

Nigeria’s Oyebola Folashade of the Nigerian Army took silver in the same event.

In all, 11 archery clubs took part, alongside Regent School and Al-Hidaayah Academy, who featured in a novelty match. The competition received logistical support from The Singleton and the Nigerian Defence Headquarters, which provided the venue.

Youth presence and passion

Organisers noted that this year’s edition recorded one of the highest levels of youth participation ever seen at a local archery event, underscoring the growing interest among young Nigerians.

In the Male 20m category, Pontank Tantur of Rayfield Archery Club won gold, followed by Akogun Isaiah and Abundance Azuka of Akogaa Archery Academy.

For the Female 20m category, Rahmat-Abn-hurayrata and Latifah Musa of ARCH Archery Club secured gold and silver respectively, while Amal Ibrahim Khadi of Regent School took bronze.

Seventeen-year-old Rahmat-Abn-hurayrata, a student of Al-Hidaayah Academy, said she intends to pursue the sport long-term.

“My plan is to continue practising and participating in archery championships, so I am looking for a place or an archery club so that I will continue my love for the sport.”

Similarly, 14-year-old Alexander Harry-Erin, a student of Chrisland School, Abuja, described how his passion for archery began.

“I will love to represent Nigeria at international tournaments that’s why I continue to practice,” he said, adding that “Archery can also help improve focus and stillness of the mind.”

Tight competition across divisions

In the Recurve 70m Men’s event, Tobi Bello of Zen Archery won gold, Aliyu Abubakar of Shooters Archery Club claimed silver, and Leon Hernandez of ARCH Archery Club took bronze.

It was a dominant showing by the Nigerian Army in the 50m Men’s Barebow, where Usman Abubakar and Zakarriya Umar won gold and silver respectively, while Daniel Adetola of Kingsmen Archery Club, Ibadan, picked up bronze.

In the 50m Women’s Barebow, Etiedung Madu of the Nigerian Army took gold, Yewa Patience of ARCH Club earned silver, and Makanjuola Dominion secured bronze.

“Archery in Nigeria is beginning to attract more archers”

The Head of the Officiating Committee, Kachollom Enyenihi, who represented Nigeria at the 2022 African Archery Championships in Pretoria, South Africa, expressed optimism about the sport’s growing appeal.

“Archery in Nigeria is beginning to attract more archers and hopefully sponsors, which is what the community has been struggling with,” she told journalists.

A silver medallist at the 2022 African Championships, Enyenihi said the 2025 edition stood out for its youthful energy.

“This event is a success because it drew a larger crowd of archers, especially the youth from around Nigeria and also foreign athletes. It experienced a stream of younger athletes and new faces of archers.”

Calls for support and sustainability

Reflecting on the event’s growth, Olatayo Olasehinde, Secretary of ARCH Archery Club and member of Nigeria’s 2022 African Championship team, stressed the need for institutional backing to sustain the sport’s momentum.

“The future of archery in Nigeria is bright, all we need is the government and private sector support to move it to the next level.”

Club President Aliyu Garga Abubakar, who also competed for Nigeria at the 2024 African Archery Championships in Ivory Coast, described the 2025 edition as the most successful yet. He said the event was nurturing a new generation of Olympic-ready archers.

“What the sport is lacking is resources and sponsorship. What we have now is the skills and manpower, so I will use this opportunity to call on well-meaning Nigerians and private organisations to sponsor young Nigerian archers who need equipment, funds for training, and championships. That is what the sport really needs to get to the next level.”

The road ahead

The ARCH Archery Club, which has led the revival of the sport in Nigeria, has already announced plans to host the 2026 ARCH Archery International Open Championship and the ARCH Archery Junior Open Championship, scheduled for January 2026.

With participation on the rise, strong youth interest, and growing international recognition, the ARCH Open has solidified Abuja’s place as the emerging home of African archery — and a symbol of Nigeria’s expanding footprint in global sport.