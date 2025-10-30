As the countdown continues to the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will begin camping in Rabat, Morocco, on Sunday, 9 November, to prepare for their crucial game against Gabon.

The match, which comes up on Thursday, 13 November, will decide who moves closer to securing Africa’s slot in the Intercontinental Play-offs — the final step toward next year’s World Cup to be jointly hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

If Nigeria beats Gabon, they will play the winner of the Cameroon vs DR Congo tie on Sunday, 16 November, for the coveted spot.

NFF confident of success

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, says preparations are going smoothly and that the team is fully focused on the task ahead.

“Everything is being done by the National Sports Commission and the NFF to make sure nothing is left to chance,” Gusau told thenff.com on Wednesday. “That same fighting spirit that saw the team score four goals against Benin Republic in the qualifiers will carry them through again. The players are ready, the camp is ready, and everyone knows what’s at stake.”

He added that the camp in Rabat will allow the players and coaches to work closely together and build momentum before the big game.

“We’ve spoken with the players already, and everyone is motivated. They all want to play at the World Cup — that’s every footballer’s dream,” Gusau said.

Rabat to host both matches

Nigeria’s semi-final match against the Panthers of Gabon will hold at either the El-Barid Stadium (18,000 capacity) or the Prince Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex (22,000 capacity), both located in Rabat.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) will conduct a draw to decide the exact venue. The final will also take place in Rabat, at the Stade Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan.

Nigeria vs Gabon: The record

Nigeria and Gabon have met five times in the past, with the Super Eagles unbeaten in all those encounters.

Nigeria 2–0 Gabon – World Cup Qualifiers (25 March 2005)

Gabon 1–1 Nigeria – World Cup Qualifiers (9 October 2004)

Gabon 1–1 Nigeria – Friendly (21 November 1999)

Nigeria 3–0 Gabon – AFCON (25 March 1994)

Gabon 0–0 Nigeria – Friendly (2 March 1983)

Focused on the dream

For Nigeria, the goal is clear — return to the World Cup after missing the last edition and prove once again why the Super Eagles remain one of Africa’s football giants.

Rabat will be where that mission begins. With confidence high and preparations in full swing, the team will look to take another big step toward flying the green and white flag on the world stage once more.