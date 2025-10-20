Mamelodi Sundowns arrived in Nigeria with quiet confidence and left with a statement. Their 5–1 demolition of Remo Stars at the M.K.O. Abiola Stadium was not just a Champions League qualifying victory; it was a tactical exhibition, a show of depth, discipline, and ruthless precision.

For head coach Miguel Cardozo, it was exactly the kind of performance he demanded. And as he walked into the post-match press conference, his message was simple: respect the game, respect the opponent, and respect the work.

This was another story to be written

Asked about the South African Internationals’ core of his squad and whether their quality tilted the balance, Cardozo dismissed that narrative.

“First of all, obviously, the players, they are Mamelodi Sundowns players, and it’s not South Africa playing. It’s Mamelodi Sundowns,” Cardozo said.

“We took it very serious. We related with the need we had to make an approach tactically very clear, considering the study we had from the start.”

Sundowns didn’t just win, they dismantled Remo’s man-to-man system with precision. The opening goal came from a pattern they’d worked on all week.

“It’s curious because exactly the first goal we scored is one space that we knew we could use to find a free player to kick. It’s not easy to play against a team that has a lot of man-to-man marking. We had to find the pass break through, a third man, mobility. The players understood the work.”

Their execution was almost surgical, exploiting spaces behind Remo’s aggressive pressing line. Cardozo admitted he was impressed by how well his players translated the tactical plan into goals.

“To score today five goals against a team that is champion of Nigeria is not easy. Of course, we could have avoided conceding one, but the score is fair. And most importantly, we respect football. We’ll approach the second leg as seriously as this one because the match is not finished.”

Tactics, energy and ruthlessness

Cardozo’s side arrived in Abeokuta three days before the match; he explained that this was a move that was part of their respect for the opponent and the task.

“We came here with big respect. We came three days before because we knew we needed to rest our players. And despite they had a wonderful story written this season with the Bafana Bafana, they understood the commitment they had to have with Mamelodi Sundowns.”

On the touchline, he was a constant source of energy, urging his players to keep pushing even at 4–1.

“My job is to bring the energy for the players so that they follow the program and the demand. That’s why you saw me on the sideline, very energetic. When you start to feel a result happening, you have to push it to the limit.”

And push they did. Even with the game seemingly decided, Cardozo threw on more attacking substitutes.

“Even after we led at 4–1, I kept putting substitutions in the front because I was understanding there could be spaces again to score. But we don’t give this as finished. Champions are produced by commitment, respect, and hunger.”

Breaking the Press: Williams to Shalulile

The tactical awareness of Sundowns shone brightest in their second goal, a perfectly executed long-range assist from goalkeeper Ronwen Williams to Peter Shalulile.

“When you are under high pressure in man-to-man marking, you must use the spaces behind that pressure,” Cardozo explained.

“We needed runners in front to make diverse movements to release someone from the marking. And then we need someone to put the ball there. We know we have a goalkeeper who is basically the first one to deliver service on those spaces.”

It was a moment that summed up their tactical discipline; absorbing Remo’s high press and punishing them clinically.

“Our defenders, Ronwen, the two midfielders, the link players, they were quite okay. We attracted pressure and found the spaces. When we did, we were lethal.”

Coaches are not magicians

Beyond tactics, Cardozo emphasised one key truth: quality players make the difference.

“Obviously, it’s very important to have such quality players. But look, there’s no coach that can produce results without high-quality players. The better players we have, the closer we are to success.”

“Recently, I didn’t have so many players available with such quality, and we struggled. When you have more resources in hand, you can produce more. Coaches are not magicians. They believe in the players and work with what they have.”

With a full squad now, Sundowns’ fluidity and aggression were on full display in Abeokuta.

History doesn’t play the game

Cardozo knows the job isn’t done. As emphatic as the 5–1 scoreline was, his message heading into the return leg was sharp:

“There’s a legacy, obviously, on the history of Mamelodi Sundowns that we need to respect. But despite our story in the Champions League, we could not relate with that. We had to relate with what we could do on the pitch. Because if you bring a story just because you have a star and were finalist last year, that will not play inside the pitch. What plays is commitment.”

“This qualifying round is historically very important for us. Remo Stars will beat themselves until the last minute. But we cannot fail. We have to face this with a lot of commitment, with a lot of respect. Our habit is to win.”

Final word

Mamelodi Sundowns came to Nigeria with a plan. They studied, they respected, and then they executed

ruthlessly.

For Miguel Cardozo, this wasn’t about history or reputation. It was about discipline, hunger, and clarity.

Remo Stars now face a mountain. For the South African champions, this was just Act One.

“We cannot fail,” Cardozo said, his voice steady. “Our habit is to win.”