Nigeria’s Flamingos began their 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup campaign on a disappointing note, suffering a 4-1 defeat to Canada in their opening Group D match at the Mohammed VI Football Academy in Salé, Morocco, on Sunday night.

Canada made a dream start, taking the lead inside two minutes through Gabriela Istocki, who finished calmly after a fine run by Molly Hale.

Nigeria responded well and gradually took control, with captain Shakirat Moshood testing goalkeeper Khadijah Cisse from distance.

Their persistence paid off on the half hour when Queen Joseph bundled home a rebound after Kaosarat Olanrewaju’s shot slipped through Cisse’s hands, leveling the score at 1-1.

The second half, however, belonged to the Canadians. Substitute Melisa Kekic restored their lead in the 73rd minute with a precise low strike, before Julia Amireh capitalised on a handling error by Nigeria’s goalkeeper Elizabeth Boniface to make it 3-1.

Amireh then added her second six minutes from time to seal a dominant 4-1 victory.

Despite the scoreline, the Flamingos showed flashes of promise but were undone by defensive lapses and moments of inexperience.

Head coach Bankole Olowookere will be hoping for a swift response when his team faces France on Wednesday in a must-win encounter to revive their campaign.

This year’s tournament marks the first time the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup is being held in Africa, with Morocco playing host.

It is Nigeria’s eighth appearance at the competition since its inception in 2008.

The Flamingos remain Africa’s most consistent side at this level, having reached the semi-finals twice and finished third in India in 2022 — their best-ever result.

Under Olowookere, the team has developed an exciting, high-pressing style and went unbeaten in their home-based warm-up games before departing for Morocco.

However, the defeat to Canada served as a reminder of the fine margins at this level of competition.

Captain Shakirat Moshood, recently nominated for the CAF Young Player of the Year award, will again lead the charge as the Flamingos look to bounce back against France. The French girls hammered Samoa 4-2 on Sunday in the other Group D tie.

For the young Nigerians, the mission in Morocco is not over — it has only just begun.

Nigeria are one of five African teams in the tournament, alongside Morocco, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, and Zambia.

Aside from Cote d’Ivoire who began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against South Korea, all the other African teams suffered varying degrees of defeats in their group openers.