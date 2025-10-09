The House of Representatives has issued a one-week ultimatum to its standing committees to submit reports on bills pending before them or risk being discharged of those assignments.

The directive was announced by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, during Thursday’s plenary session, following a communication from the Chairperson of the House Committee on Rules and Business, Waive Ejiroghene (APC, Delta).

Mr Kalu, who presided over the session, recalled that before the House proceeded on its last recess, all standing committees were directed to submit reports on bills referred to them for consideration.

He, however, expressed concern that many committees had failed to comply with that directive, describing the level of response as “not encouraging.”

“You will recall that before the House proceeded on the last recess, standing committees were duly requested to turn in reports on bills pending in their committees,” the deputy speaker said.

“However, the response is not encouraging as committees are still in breach of the provisions of Order 18, Rule 11 (5) of the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives.”

He explained that, based on the report from the Committee on Rules and Business, all committees yet to submit their reports have now been given one week to do so.

Failure to comply, he said, would lead to the discharge of such committees from those pending bills, which would then be forwarded directly to the Committee of the Whole for further legislative action.

Mr Kalu urged his colleagues to take the directive seriously and ensure prompt completion of work on referred bills, noting that such delays hinder the House’s legislative productivity and affect national development.

“Please take this announcement seriously. When bills are referred to you, make haste to finish working on them and turn them in because they are for national development,” he appealed. “If you have any problem that is making it difficult for you to do so, please let us know.”

The Committee on Rules and Business is responsible for scheduling legislative business, managing the order of proceedings, and ensuring that committees operate in line with the House Standing Orders.