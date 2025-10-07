Some youths in former Governor Udom Emmanuel’s hometown of Awa Iman in Onna Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have volunteered to protect Mr Emmanuel’s residence in the community after the police withdrew their operatives from the premises.

When our reporter visited the residence on Monday afternoon, a handful of young men were seen seated at the security post chatting among themselves, while some stood at the entrance of the gate.

“The former governor is our father; he is our leader,” a young man who seemed to be their leader said. “We won’t let any bad thing happen to him. We won’t let our enemies rubbish him.”

As we earlier reported, our reporter made a repeat visit to Mr Emmanuel’s residence at Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo, on Monday, 6 October, at about 10:14 a.m. A food vendor was seen at the security post, but not a single police officer was available.

Fallout of defection

PREMIUM TIMES exclusively reported on 4 October about an order dated 30 September, signed by Ekwo Godwin, an assistant superintendent of police, on behalf of the chief security officer at the Government House, Uyo, directing the operatives attached to Mr Emmanuel’s residences in the state to withdraw from their locations on 1 October and report at the police headquarters, Uyo, for debriefing.

The withdrawal of the operatives is a fallout of the rift between Governor Eno and Mr Emmanuel, following the governor’s defection in June from the PDP to the APC.

Steve Abia, a spokesperson to Mr Emmanuel, has confirmed that the operatives have been withdrawn from the former governor’s residences.

“The reality on the ground is that if you go to the ex-governor’s residence right now, there are no police security men — that’s the truth,” Mr Abia said, according to a Punch report on Monday.

However, Mr Abia said he could not tell who gave the order for the withdrawal.

It has been a tradition for the Akwa Ibom State Government to request many operatives from police authorities, which the government distributes to serving and former state officials. The request and distribution are handled by the chief security officer at the Government House, Uyo, with the governor’s authorisation.

At least two sources in the Government House, Uyo, have confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that Governor Eno approved the withdrawal of police operatives attached to his predecessor.

A feud that could alter Akwa Ibom’s political equation

What began as a discreetly managed political disagreement between Mr Eno and his predecessor, following the governor’s defection to the APC, has now spilt into the open, exposing a feud that could alter Akwa Ibom’s political equation.

Since June, when Mr Eno ended the PDP’s 25-year dominance in the state with his defection to the APC, his relationship with Mr Emmanuel, whom he referred to as his “political godfather”, has been strained, though both have tried to downplay the rift.

Political tension in the state is growing more intense by the day as Mr Emmanuel, now an opposition leader, quietly works to regain control of the PDP structure from his successor.

Mr Eno had vowed to retain control of the PDP structure in the oil-rich state to prevent his political enemies from using it against him.

“As a matter of fact, contrary to some insinuations, I want to run both parties (APC and PDP)? Far from it. And what is wrong with being interested? We would not leave the PDP for thieves to hijack and use it against us.

“If anybody thinks we are going to do that, they have something coming. We will lead the structure of the party (PDP) so that they can work together (with APC). So that people don’t come from outside and think that Mr Eno has moved, let me come and hijack the party. Let the structure of the party remain. They have done their congresses. That’s my position,” Mr Eno said in May in a leaked video, which led to the eviction of Channels Television reporters from the Government House, Uyo.

A few days ago, the PDP National Working Committee dissolved the party’s state executive council in Akwa Ibom and constituted a caretaker committee to run party affairs, apparently to prevent Governor Eno from further controlling the party.

Although Mr Eno has repeatedly vowed never to “fight” his predecessor, the cracks widen as the 2027 elections approach.

Ndianaabasi Udom, an aide to Governor Eno, resigned from his appointment with the Akwa Ibom State Rural Access Roads Agency on 30 September to join the newly constituted PDP caretaker committee in the state, causing panic across the APC-led government.

Two days later, the governor announced the dissolution of statutory and non-statutory boards and commissions in the state. Hours later, several of Mr Eno’s aides and some politicians took to Facebook to pledge their loyalty to the governor and the APC.

“Akwa Ibom is an APC state,” Mr Eno told a crowd of supporters who came out to receive him at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, on Friday.

“You must say this loud and clear, you must be proud to belong to the centre, you must be proud to receive the support of the centre. So, now, it is time for you to show and to wear our badge of honour very proudly – that you are an APC member.”

More photos