A non-profit organisation, I Choose Life Foundation (ICLF), on Wednesday, organised a programme to sensitise secondary school students on drug use and addiction.

The programme, whose theme was “Overcoming 5.0,” was the fifth edition of a yearly series sponsored by a lawyer, Folusho Idumu, the founder of the group.

It was held at the Britarch Schools, Lugbe, Abuja, to commemorate Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

The programme was organised in collaboration with Pet a Plant Foundation, a climate-focused organisation.

Essence of the event

Chijioke Obioma, ICLF’s coordinator, explained that the programme was aimed at giving the students a reason to celebrate Nigeria despite the country’s challenges. He said students were educated on the dangers of drug misuse and abuse through the inspiring testimony of an overcomer — an individual who has successfully triumphed over addiction.

“This holistic perspective helped students understand that drug misuse is not an isolated challenge but one that affects loved ones and society at large.

“The session went beyond the personal struggles of the addict to highlight the ripple effects of substance abuse on family members, friends, and the wider community,” he said.

The ICLF also emphasised the values of resilience, determination, and responsible decision-making, encouraging students to rise above peer pressure and negative influences.

Collaboration for impact

To reinforce its message of hope and renewal, the foundation held a tree-planting project sponsored by the Pet a Plant Foundation, a climate advocacy organisation.

Speaking on behalf of the Pet a Plant Foundation, Mardhiya Mukhtar-Galadima, its project director, said the initiative acknowledges the multifaceted challenges posed by the absence of trees in educational institutions, such as limited shade, lack of windbreakers and reduced exposure to nature.

“Before now, we have planted trees in different parts of northern Nigeria and we hope to do more. We don’t just want to plant trees; we want to nurture them as well. Just like children are given birth to and nurtured to grow to develop into ambitious and impactful humans, trees are like that.

“The moment we take a conscious effort to plant a tree, we have taken a thousand steps that will impact not just ourselves and our community, but the environment in its entirety, and that’s on a global scale,” she added

Other representatives of the foundation, Zainab Mukhtar-Galadima, Aliyu Elayo and Mohammed Taoheed, the foundation’s communications officer, donated books to the students to drive literacy inclusion.