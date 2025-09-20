Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, several Nigerian governors and political bigwigs, including the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, were among the guests, on Saturday, at the wedding of the son of Mohammed Adoke, a former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation.

Mr Adoke’s son, Faisal, married Amira Sayyu-Dantata at a grand ceremony held at the late Alhassan Dantata’s mosque located in the Koki Quarters of the Kano metropolis.

Mohammed Jalingo, a retired major general, received the bride on behalf of the groom’s family. Mr Jalingo is the immediate older brother of former Attorney General Adoke’s wife, mother of the groom.

A former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, represented the bride’s family, the Dantatas.

The groom, Faisal Adoke, holds a Bachelors degree in mechanical engineering and masters in finance from Queen Mary University, London. He currently works with Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

The guests include the Governors of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, and his Nasarawa and Osun counterparts, Abdullahi Sule and Ademola Adeleke respectively, and the host governor, Abba Yusuf of Kano State.

Other dignitaries at the event include a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Oladimeji Bankole; former governor of Gombe State, Hassan Dankwanbo; the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Jibrin Falgore; the Secretary to the Government of Kano State, Umar Ibrahim; Farouk Aliyu, a former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, and many business leaders from across the country.