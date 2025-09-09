Rwanda’s Amavubi Stars have reignited their very slim 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification hopes after securing a crucial 1-0 win away to Zimbabwe on Tuesday, a result that sees them overtake Nigeria’s Super Eagles in the Group C standings.

A moment of brilliance from Gilbert Mugisha in the 40th minute proved decisive, as his composed finish sealed all three points for Rwanda.

The victory lifts the Wasps to third place with 11 points from eight matches, one point above Nigeria, who remain on 10 points after seven games.

This result adds extra tension ahead of Tuesday’s blockbuster clash between South Africa and Nigeria at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein, with Eric Chelle’s side now under immense pressure to deliver.

Nigeria’s qualification hopes under threat

Nigeria, who currently sit fourth, have endured a turbulent qualifying campaign marked by inconsistent performances and missed opportunities.

With just two wins, four draws, and one loss so far, the Super Eagles face a must-win scenario against group leaders South Africa, who top the table with 16 points after seven matches.

Group C: the race to the wire

With just two more fixtures scheduled in October, Group C remains delicately poised. South Africa have built a commanding lead but are not yet mathematically guaranteed a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Behind them, Benin, Rwanda, and Nigeria are locked in a fierce battle for the second spot, with only one automatic qualification place guaranteed for the group winner.

Meanwhile, the defeat to Rwanda leaves Zimbabwe rooted at the bottom of the table with just four points from eight games, officially ending their chances of qualification.