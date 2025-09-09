The Niger State Police Command has arrested 30 suspected thugs during the Maulud procession in Minna on 6 September.

The command disclosed this in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, in Minna.

According to him, “In continuation of the Niger State Police Command clamp down on thuggery activities and other vices, on September 6, 2025, during the Maulud procession in Minna within the period of 7 a.m.-9 p.m., police operatives attached to A Division Minna on surveillance and monitoring patrols arrested thirty suspects from different locations.”

The police spokesperson said the suspects were apprehended in various areas, including Angwan-Sarki, Limawa, Angwan-Daji, New-Market, Sabon-Gari, Kuta Road, Obasanjo Complex, Ogbomosho Street, Lagos Street, and Central Roundabout.

Exhibits recovered include three knives, three cutlasses, one iron rod, scissors, cannabis, shisha apparatus, and other illicit chemical substances.

The suspects are currently under investigation and will face charges of thuggery, Mr Abiodun said.