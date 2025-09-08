President Bola Tinubu has commended Vice President Kashim Shettima, G24 director Iyabo Masha, and 12 others who were conferred with the Distinguished Fellow Award by the Nigerian Economic Society (NES).

The president described the honours as recognising outstanding contributions of the awardees to economic policy, research, and development of the country.

The NES earlier announced its decision to confer its Distinguished Fellow Award on Mrs Masha and others at its 66th annual conference at the NAF Conference Center, Kado, Abuja.

In a statement released on Sunday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media, Bayo Onanuga, Mr Tinubu commended the awardees, stating that the conferment is a testament to their exemplary service, intellectual depth, and commitment to advancing Nigeria’s socio-economic transformation.

He commended Mr Shettima for his visionary leadership, deep insights, and relentless dedication to implementing the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda. He added that the vice president was instrumental in driving inclusive growth, job creation, and sustainable development in the country.

Additionally, Mr Tinubu applauded the director of the Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four on International Monetary Affairs and Development (G-24) on the honour.

According to him, the recognitions were well-deserved and an inspiration to upcoming economists, researchers, and policy experts across the country.

“As a nation, we are proud of your achievements and the example you set for current and future generations.

“Your passion, innovation, and service to the nation’s economic progress embody the spirit of excellence that our administration celebrates and upholds,” Mr Tinubu said.

The president urged the new fellows to continue leveraging their expertise to support Nigeria’s economic recovery, foster inclusive prosperity, and strengthen its global competitiveness.

Mr Tinubu assured the awardees of his administration’s determination to collaborate with experts and institutions to deliver enduring growth and shared opportunities for all Nigerians.