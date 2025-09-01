Fulham have announced the signing of Nigerian international Samuel Chukwueze from AC Milan. The winger joins on a season-long loan for the 2025/26 campaign, with an option for the deal to become permanent.

The 26-year-old will wear the number 19 shirt at Craven Cottage and link up with fellow Super Eagles teammates Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey.

“It feels like home already”

Speaking to FFCTV shortly after signing, Chukwueze said:

“I’m so happy to be here. It’s an amazing club. It feels like home because I have my people around me. I feel at home already, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan also welcomed the new signing, saying:

“I’m thrilled to welcome Samuel Chukwueze to Fulham! He is an explosive athlete and tremendous talent, who has gained valuable playing experience in Europe with Milan and in international competition for Nigeria. He is joining us on a season-long loan with a permanent option, and we are very excited to have him at the Club! Come on Fulham!”

A winger with pedigree

Known for his pace and dribbling, Chukwueze is a left-footed winger who prefers the right flank but is comfortable playing on either side of attack.

He first came to Europe in 2017 after graduating from the Diamond Football Academy in Nigeria, joining Villarreal in Spain. He made his senior debut in October 2018 in a Europa League clash against Spartak Moscow, and scored his first senior goal the following month in the Copa del Rey.

Chukwueze went on to win the Europa League with Villarreal in 2021 before moving to AC Milan in 2023. Though his time in Italy was mixed, he gained valuable Champions League experience with the Rossoneri.

Another Nigerian boost for Fulham

Chukwueze’s arrival means Fulham now have three Nigerian internationals in their ranks, alongside Iwobi and Bassey. His addition is expected to boost the team’s attacking options as they look ahead to another successful campaign in the Premier League.