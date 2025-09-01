The police in Anambra State have arrested Kalu Ilo, a 30-year-old man, for allegedly raping the 13-year-old daughter of a mentally unstable woman in the state.

The police also arrested two male suspects who allegedly raped two other minors in the state in separate incidents.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesperson in the state, said this in a statement on Sunday, adding that the minors were between five and 14 years.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said apart from Mr Ilo, the two other suspects were Ihechiluru Okorie and Chidubem Udem, 28.

The spokesperson said the suspects were arrested at different locations in Anambra State for the alleged offences, which were reported in separate police facilities in Eziowele, Oba, and Ogidi Areas of the state.

He said the police in the state had already secured evidence for the prosecution of the three.

The multiple operations

Mr Ikenga said Mr Okorie was arrested on 19 August 2025 over the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl in the state.

“The suspect confessed to forcibly having carnal knowledge of the victim when she came to barb her hair in his shop,” he said.

He said Mr Udem was arrested on 13 August 2025 by police operatives attached to the Eziowelle Division over the alleged rape of a five-year-old girl.

“Investigations revealed that the suspect visited the victim at her grandmother’s house, where he forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

“The victim was immediately taken to the hospital, where a medical examination confirmed a case of defilement,” he said.

Mr Ikenga said that all suspects were in custody and would be charged in court on Wednesday 3 September 2025.

He said the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu, has condemned the acts and assured Nigerians that the police in the state will ensure “prosecution to secure justice for the victims.”

The police chief also urged parents, guardians, and community leaders to be vigilant and to promptly report any incidents of sexual or gender-based violence to the police.

He said the police in the state assured Nigerians that they remain committed to protecting the rights of children and vulnerable persons across the state.

Prohibited in Nigeria

Nigeria, in 2015, enacted the Violence against Persons (Prohibition) Act, which outlawed all forms of violence against women and girls, including rape, female circumcision and forceful ejection.

Offenders, on conviction, face life imprisonment or maximum of 14-year jail term, depending on the age of the offender and type of violence committed.

Several people have been convicted by various Nigerian courts for rape.

An Ado-Ekiti High Court, in July 2022, sentenced a 49-year-old man, Dele Adeyanju, to four years imprisonment for raping an 11-year-old girl.

A Bauchi High Court, in 2017, sentenced two middle aged men to life in prison for raping a 40-year-old woman and plucking her eyes.