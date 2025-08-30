The Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Forum has announced the temporary suspension of its planned mass protest against the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The decision followed interventions from some stakeholders in the oil and gas sector, aimed at fostering dialogue and preventing escalation of tensions in the region.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Friday, the spokesperson for the forum, Legborsi Yamaabana, stated that the decision was made in the interest of peace and to allow for dialogue regarding their demands.

He recalled that the forum earlier issued a seven-day ultimatum to NNPCL, on 19 August, over what it described as “deeply disturbing and unjust” actions allegedly perpetrated by the company.

According to Mr Yamaabana, the group’s grievances include the alleged unjustifiable shutdown of the Port Harcourt Refinery, sacking of Niger Delta workers, and marginalisation of indigenes in strategic roles within the NNPCL.

He further decried the limited employment opportunities available to youths in the region, stating that as Nigeria’s main oil-producing area, the Niger Delta deserved equitable representation and economic benefits.

Mr Yamaabana emphasised that as leaders of ethnic nationalities, who bore the responsibility of defending and advancing the region’s interests, they were left with no choice but to take decisive action.

He clarified that the forum’s actions were not motivated by hatred or personal interests, but by a sincere commitment to correcting the injustices allegedly inflicted on the Niger Delta people.

Mr Yamaabana reaffirmed the forum’s openness to genuine efforts by the government or stakeholders to resolve the conflict in a peaceful and mutually beneficial manner.

“The essence of our organised mass action was to prevent a total breakdown of law and order arising from these infractions.

“Since peace, stability, and prosperity of our region remain our top priorities, we are open to continued engagement with the NNPCL management and other relevant authorities,” he said.

He added that while their demands remained valid and unresolved, the group had decided to temporarily suspend protests to allow room for constructive dialogue.

The forum commended the intervention efforts of the Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, former executive director at NEXIM Bank, Stella Okotete, security agencies, and other stakeholders for facilitating talks with NNPCL.

Mr Yamaabana stressed that the forum remained firmly committed to defending the interests of the Niger Delta and pursuing equity, justice, and development for the region.

He, however, warned against opportunists seeking to hijack or undermine the agitation, reiterating that their demands remained legitimate and grounded in the need for fairness.

He commended Niger Delta youths from various ethnic nationalities for mobilising in support of the cause, describing their solidarity and courage as inspiring and commendable.

While fielding questions from journalists, the forum’s Chairperson, Jonathan Lokpobiri, expressed willingness to collaborate with authorities to efficiently revive the refineries within the Niger Delta.

Mr Lokpobiri stressed the need to end the persistent excuses hindering operations at the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries, calling for urgent action to restore them to full capacity.