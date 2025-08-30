The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, has called for global unity, peace and a shared future, reiterating the China-Nigeria bilateral scope, which, according to him, has expanded beyond the scope to global significance.

Mr Dunhai made the call on Thursday in Abuja, during a symposium held to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Delivering a keynote, the ambassador recounted China’s resistance against Japanese aggression, the World Anti-Fascist War, and the eventual restoration of the Taiwan region to his country.

“This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, as well as the 80th anniversary of the restoration of the Taiwan region.

“At this historic moment, today’s symposium offers us an opportunity to reflect on the past, honour our heroes, and reaffirm our commitment to peace and a shared future,” he said.

History that should never be forgotten

Mr Dunhai narrated the beginning and the journey that led to the Chinese resistance with the 18 September, 1931 incident and the subsequent struggle that lasted for 14 years.

“The September 18th Incident of 1931 marked the beginning of China’s War of Resistance and heralded the prelude to the main Eastern battlefield of the World Anti-Fascist War. After 14 years of blood and fire, the Chinese people defeated the brutal Japanese militarist invaders and won a great victory in defending the nation,” he said.

Like President Xi Jinping pointed out, the envoy said it was through the tremendous sacrifices of the Chinese people, who fought to the end on the Eastern battlefield that led to the ultimate victory.

Mr Dunhai also acknowledged the efforts of the Nigerian soldiers on the battlefield against Japanese forces in British Burma.

“We also remember the Nigerian soldiers who fought against Japanese forces in British Burma. They, too, played a unique role in our shared fight for the victory,” he stated.

He noted that the strength of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which is the current ruling party in China, contributed to the overall victory.

“Beyond the resistance of the Chinese people, the Communist Party of China (CPC) played a pivotal role in achieving victory. At that critical moment when our nation’s very existence hung in the balance, it was the CPC that stepped forward without fear, shouldering its historical responsibility. It was the CPC that first raised the banner of armed resistance and formed the Anti-Japanese National United Front. It was the CPC that formulated the strategy of nationwide resistance and the general principle of a protracted war.

“And it was also the CPC that established backstage battlefields and base areas. With unwavering resolve, exceptional leadership, and immense sacrifice, the CPC consistently stood on the front lines of the resistance. We are proud to say CPC’s contributions have left an eternal monument in the history of the Chinese nation,” he said.

Mr Dunhai noted that history has shaped the perspective of his country in ensuring and upholding peace.

He, however, warned against misconceptions and stressed the need for the world to uphold the correct perspective of history and reject all forms of historical nihilism.

“Today we are not here to dwell on hatred—but to remember history and renew our commitment to peace. We are here to learn from the past, to honour the sacrifices that were made, and to pledge together that such tragedies will never happen again,” the envoy said.

China-Nigeria bilateral scope

On China-Nigeria relations Mr Dunhai stressed the commitment of his country to support Nigeria in its pursuit of development through the two countries’ strategic partnership.

He said, “In the China-Nigeria Joint Statement on Establishing a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Building a High-Level China-Nigeria Community with a Shared Future, Nigeria reaffirmed its firm adherence to the One-China principle. China highly appreciates this stance and supports Nigeria in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions, as well as in playing an even greater role on the international stage.

“China and Nigeria are both major developing countries, leading emerging economies, and key members of the Global South. Our comprehensive strategic partnership has grown beyond bilateral scope and now carries significant global significance.

“At this new historical starting point, let’s work together to safeguard the outcomes of the WWII victory, uphold international fairness, justice, and order, and inject more stability and certainty into the international community. Let’s join hands to advance the steady and sound development of China-Nigeria relations, and bring greater benefits to the peoples of both countries.”

Charles Onunaiju, director of the Centre for China Studies in Abuja, in his remarks, also highlighted China’s significant role in fostering international development, peace, and dialogue.

He emphasised that China has set a remarkable example by promoting key initiatives aimed at contributing its wisdom to global stability.

He referred to the United Nations founding charter, reiterating the urgent need to avoid the “scourge of war” that has historically brought immense suffering to humanity.

He said, “In a remarkable lead by example, China has outlined and promoted critical initiatives as a contribution of her wisdom to international development, peace and dialogue in other to forestall what the UN founding charter affirmed as the determination of the people to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war, which twice in our lifetime has brought untold sorrow to mankind.”

Mr Onunaiju noted that China, having endured the ravages of war for an extended period, made a conscious decision to champion peace. This commitment, according to him, has involved not only advocating for tranquillity but also creating an environment where peace can thrive sustainably.

He stressed that the relationship is not only strong in political foundations but also boundless in its potential for cooperation.

“The opportunities presented by this alliance are immense, bolstered by the unwavering confidence shared between both nations, and also serve as a formidable building block for creating a community with a shared future for all humanity.

“Nigeria-China bilateral relations have advanced unswervingly to a comprehensive strategic partnership in which extensive consultation has become its standard practice. The kernel of its sustenance and vitality is on the political foundation of mutual respect for the core interests of each other, especially on the immutable issue of sovereignty and territorial integrity.”