Nigeria’s head coach, Eric Chelle, has unveiled his final 23-man Super Eagles squad for next month’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and South Africa.

Captain William Troost-Ekong, star striker Victor Osimhen, and creative playmaker Alex Iwobi are leading a strong contingent of Europe-based players in the star-studded roster.

The list, released by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Communications Department on Friday, underlines Chelle’s determination to secure maximum points from the two fixtures, which could prove decisive in Nigeria’s bid to return to the global stage after missing out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Super Eagles, currently sitting fourth in Group C, will first host Rwanda’s Amavubi at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, on 6 September, before travelling to Bloemfontein to face rivals South Africa’s Bafana Bafana on 9 September.

These back-to-back matches will be crucial in reshaping Nigeria’s qualification hopes.

Among the key inclusions is Stanley Nwabali, who retains his place despite reports of an injury during a league game in South Africa.

Nwabali is on the roster alongside trusted defenders Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, and Bright Osayi-Samuel, forming the backbone of Chelle’s defensive structure.

Midfield dynamo Wilfred Ndidi returns from injury to partner Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Raphael Onyedika in a refreshed midfield setup, while Ademola Lookman and Samuel Chukwueze provide width and creativity in attack.

Chelle has also handed opportunities to emerging talents such as Felix Agu and Benjamin Fredericks, both of whom impressed at the Unity Cup, as well as Spain-based striker Christantus Uche and Belgium’s Tolu Arokodare, who both delivered strong performances in June’s friendly against Russia in Moscow.

The Nigerian coach is banking on his attacking firepower, led by Osimhen, the 2023 CAF Footballer of the Year, who recently secured a high-profile move to Galatasaray. With Cyriel Dessers, Moses Simon, and Lookman in support, Chelle has assembled one of the most potent forward lines in African football heading into these fixtures.

The clash against South Africa is expected to reignite one of Africa’s fiercest rivalries. Bafana Bafana, under coach Hugo Broos, recently released a 23-man squad packed with familiar names like Lyle Foster, Ronwen Williams, and Evidence Makgopa, setting up what promises to be a high-intensity battle in Bloemfontein.

Final 23-Man Super Eagles Squad

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, RSA), Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, TAN), Adeleye Adebayo (Volos FC, GRE)

Defenders: William Ekong, Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Bruno Onyemaechi, Chidozie Awaziem, Felix Agu, Benjamin Fredericks

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka, Wilfred Ndidi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Raphael Onyedika, Christantus Uche

Forwards: Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, Simon Moses, Cyriel Dessers, Tolu Arokodare