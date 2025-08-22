The KB Klub at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos (UNILAG) has said it has collected over 500 pints of blood and reached more than one million people across six local government areas in Lagos State with its awareness drive.

In a statement on Thursday, the group said its blood donation drive, held on 15 August and themed, ‘Your Power to Gift Life 2.0,’ recorded success in Eti-Osa, Lagos Island, Surulere, Lagos Mainland, Ikeja, and Ikorodu. It said the drive was organised in collaboration with the Oba Saheed Elegushi Foundation.

“This year’s initiative was a significant step forward, not only raising over 500 pints of blood but, more importantly, making a profound impact across six LGAs in Lagos. The drive wasn’t just about donations; it was a powerful advocacy movement aimed at educating and inspiring the public to embrace the culture of voluntary blood donation.

“These walks engaged local residents and mobilized both offline and online participation, reaching over 1 million people,” the statement said.

The group also said the donation of over 500 pints of blood represented a milestone, surpassing the 402 donated in 2023. It said the feat was a demonstration of the youth’s ability to drive transformation and impact.

The KB Klub is an exclusive and socio-philanthropic organization of male medical students in UNILAG, founded in 1969.

Prominent personalities at the blood drive include the Elegushi of Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom; Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service (LSBTS), Bodunrin Osikomaiya; Senior Special Assistant to the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Sarah Balogun;, and Chief Executive Officer of Next Hematology, Folasade Popoola.

They also included Provost of the College of Medicine at UNILAG, Ademola Oremosu, and Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Health, Toni Adeyemi.

While highlighting the importance of blood donations in saving lives, the KB Klub vowed to maintain the momentum by “ensuring that voluntary blood donation becomes an integral part of Lagos’s public health culture.”

Blood donations remain an integral aspect of medical care. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), each blood donation can save up to three lives. Despite needing 1.8 million units of blood, Nigeria’s supply is severely lacking. The country only has access to 30 per cent of its requirement, and a mere 10 per cent of that comes from voluntary donations.

This reflects a gap in public healthcare awareness and infrastructure for blood drives.