The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adesola Elegbeji, as the winner of Saturday’s Remo Federal Constituency of Ogun by-election.

The Returning Officer, Kazeem Bello, made the declaration at the Ikenne collation centre in the early hours of Sunday.

He affirmed that Mr Elegbeji satisfied all electoral requirements and therefore stood elected as the new representative of Remo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Mr Bello said that Mr Elegbeji polled a total of 41,237 votes to defeat his closest rival, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Bolarinwa Oluwole, who garnered 14,324 votes.

The returning officer explained that, at Ikenne local government, APC scored 10,227, PDP got 5,595, while at Remo North local government, APC garnered 8,053, PDP 992 and at Sagamu local government, APC won with 22,958, with PDP scoring 7,737.

” That Elegbeji Adesola Yetunde Ayoola of APC, having satisfied the requirements of law, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” Mr Bello said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former member representing the constituency, Adewunmi Onanuga, died on 15 January after a brief illness.

(NAN)