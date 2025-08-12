The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) says it played no role in the reported no-fly ban decision taken against an Ibom Air passenger involved in a recent in-flight incident.

Speaking in an interview with Channels Television, NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, clarified that the decision to take legal action and restrict the passenger was made solely by Ibom Air and other airline operators after reviewing evidence of the alleged assault on a crew member.

He contrasted the case with a previous incident involving musician Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as KWAM 1, where the NCAA had issued an advisory for airlines to ban the passenger while petitioning relevant authorities for prosecution. In that case, he noted, the ban was later updated to be indefinite pending the outcome of investigations.

“In the Ibom Air incident, because their staff had been assaulted, the airline immediately activated its right to pursue the matter in court. The NCAA is not involved in this case,” Mr Achimugu said.

The NCAA spokesperson stressed that both incidents highlight the need to address the root causes of in-flight conflicts.

He reminded passengers that aviation safety rules must be obeyed without sentiment.

“Unruly behaviour is not acceptable anywhere in the world, no matter the provocation. You must always obey the cabin crew when aboard an aircraft. Your rights stop where those of other passengers begin,” he said, adding that failure to switch off mobile devices during take-off makes fellow passengers feel unsafe.

Mr Achimugu described the Ibom Air altercation as “entirely avoidable” and emphasised that compliance with simple safety instructions, such as turning off a phone for a few minutes, protects everyone on board.

He added that the matter is now before the court.