A Non-governmental Organisation, Developing Women to Survive Empowerment Initiative (DWSEI), has conducted free breast and cervical cancer screening to over 200 women to promote early detection and save lives.

The convener, Abimbola Onwuchekwa, disclosed this in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday.

Mrs Onwuchekwa said the outreach is to promote women’s health and well-being.

The health outreach offered additional health services, including free vital signs checks, fasting blood sugar testing, and HIV testing for participants.

The fasting blood sugar test is to screen for prediabetics, diabetics and gestational diabetes.

Mrs Onwuchekwa said the outreach aimed to raise awareness and promote early detection among underserved community women.

The event was organised in partnership with KKC-The Community Initiative (KKC-TCI).

Impact

According to the organisation, over 200 women were counselled and screened for breast and cervical cancer, while about 100 were tested for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

Also, the participants received welfare packages containing food and household items.

Mrs Onwuchekwa noted that the outreach was made possible through the support of the NGO’s partners, donors, and volunteers.

“As a cancer survivor, I know first-hand the importance of early detection and access to proper healthcare,” she said

“Through this outreach, we are not only saving lives but restoring hope and dignity.”

Breast cancer in Nigeria

Breast and cervical cancers are major health challenges among Nigerian women. They are the most common cancers among women in the country, with rising incidences and a high mortality rate.

According to the African Research Group for Oncology, 80 per cent of breast cancer cases in Nigeria present at an advanced stage and less than 25 per cent have an overall survival.

Also, the agency stressed the need for screening programmes to improve survival rates by identifying earlier-stage patients.