The Lagos State Government on Monday urged residents to remain calm following 12-h0ur long heavy rainfall across the state, assuring the public that resilient infrastructure is in place to mitigate flash flooding.

In a statement, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, cited a new weather advisory from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) warning of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms expected to persist for the next three days.

Mr Wahab acknowledged that some areas of the state may experience flash floods due to the major drainage channels being overwhelmed by the volume of rainwater.

He attributed the risk to the state’s coastal geography and the broader impacts of climate change.

“Given Lagos’s position as a coastal city, water levels in the lagoon will rise during heavy rainfall, resulting in tidal lock that may prevent the discharge of stormwater from drainage collectors,” Mr Wahab explained.

He urged residents, especially those in low-lying areas, to stay alert as the intensity of the rains could lead to flooding in vulnerable neighbourhoods. Communities near rivers and lagoons are particularly at risk of experiencing flash floods with strong currents, he added.

With school holidays, Mr Wahab called for increased parental vigilance to prevent children from playing in the rain or attempting to swim in flooded areas.

The commissioner reiterated previous warnings to motorists and pedestrians to avoid wading through floodwaters, noting that vehicles may become submerged and individuals swept away by strong currents.

He also cautioned against dumping refuse into drains during rainfall, stressing that such actions block waterways and exacerbate flooding. “There are consequences for such acts,” he warned.

Mr Wahab said the state has intensified year-round cleaning and maintenance of drainage channels and is awarding contracts for concrete lining of new drains to better contain runoff from heavy rains.

However, he acknowledged that extreme rainfall, such as what Lagos experienced in the last 12 hours, requires coordinated efforts to manage its impact.

NiMet’s forecast earlier on Monday predicted cloudy skies and light morning rains across the South, including Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Anambra, Abia, Ogun, Edo, Delta, Lagos, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Bayelsa. More widespread rains are expected later in the day, with potential flooding in Oyo, Ogun, Edo, and Delta.

For Tuesday, the agency projected continued morning thunderstorms in northern states including Taraba, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Kaduna, and Zamfara, with moderate rains across the region later in the day.

Also, central states, including Abuja, are likely to experience intermittent rain, while persistent showers are forecast for southern coastal states.

NiMet specifically warned residents in Anambra, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom to prepare for possible flooding.