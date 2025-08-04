Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has disbursed over N400 million in farm, trade, and business grants to 1,076 beneficiaries in the Eket Federal Constituency of the state.

Speaking at the event, which took place at the Cenotaph by Eket Stadium, Eket Local Government Area, Mr Eno said 268 constituents were successfully selected to benefit from the ARISE Farmers grant, 549 from the ARISE Traders grant, and 239 from the ARISE Equipment support scheme. Eighth benefited from the N5 million MSME grant, and 12 benefited from the cars and mini buses.

Mr Eno said the empowerment is for every qualified Akwa Ibomite duly registered with the ARISE empowerment portal, stressing that it is not tailored to favour any political party.

The governor, who has lived and done business in Eket for about 30 years, appreciated people’s turning out across party lines. He stressed the need to distinguish between a party affair and a state affair, like the town square meeting.

Don’t insult Udom Emmanuel – Gov Eno

He used the opportunity to clear all doubts on his relationship with his political father, Udom Emmanuel, saying, “Let me say here and now, because we are in Eket Federal Constituency, my political father comes from here. Let me make it abundantly clear that there is no issue between me and my political father, no issue whatsoever. We have moved in the best interest of Akwa Ibom State for today, so that we can pull our support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. That does not cause any confusion.

“I am his political son, and so he will always earn our respect and support, and I will like to make that assurance to our sons and daughters from Onna, so if anybody tries to insult him, you are doing so at your peril, he is still our father and will continue to earn our respect,” he said.

The governor appreciated the people of Eket Federal Constituency for coming out en masse for the meeting and for their numerous gift items. He said he was not surprised, given that Eket is the land of his rebirth.

“Uyo Senatorial District and Etinan Federal Constituency are the land of my birth, but Eket is the land of my rebirth. It is in this land that I cut my teeth in business. I am overwhelmed by your warm welcome.

“I have received the needs assessment document. We will look at it, but I am not promising you all. We will deliver based on the availability of funds,” he said.

The governor enumerated the different projects in the Eket Federal Constituency at different stages of completion, and assured that he will do more for the constituency and the state in general.

Eno’s response to people’s demand

Responding to demands by Eket Stakeholders, on the beach and Eket Qua River Hotel, he said the government was searching for investors. Still, he urged the host communities to maintain peace to welcome investors.

He said that the state government will commence work on the Qua River Hotel as soon as the lingering legal issues are settled.

Also speaking on the issue of Stubb Creek forest, Mr Eno urged the concerned communities to exercise restraint, saying that a committee that will be chaired by him, with the deputy governor, speaker of the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly, attorney general and two members each from the concerned communities as members will be inaugurated to look into the issue.

The governor said the state government will not allow any unapproved building or shanty in Stubb Creek and would not hesitate to remove any such structure.

He also used the occasion to call on those in government to create impact within their communities, and appreciated one Ayara Johnson, a ward Personal Assistant, for his contributions to his community and promoted him from ward personal assistant to his personal assistant.

Presenting the needs document, accompanied by numerous gift items, Assam Assam, a former Nigerian ambassador to Russia, appreciated the governor for delivering on his campaign promises and assured him of the continued support of the people from the area.

Earlier in his remark, the Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Government, Enobong Uwah, appreciated the Eket Federal Constituency for their support before and during the last elections, and since Governor Eno assumed office.

Mr Uwah said the visit is to appreciate them with different forms of empowerment packages and listen to their needs, which will be added to the 2026 budget.

Speaking on behalf of the Chairpersons of the local government areas in the Eket Federal Constituency, the Chairperson of Eket Local Government Area, Akan Tommy, said the mammoth crowd came out to welcome the governor back home.

“We are not here for a campaign but to celebrate you for all you have done in Eket Federal Constituency. In 2023 we supported and moved around with you for camping. In 2027, we will also join you to campaign in other federal constituencies, but in Eket, which is your home, your votes are intact.”

Other speakers, including Frank Archibong, the commissioner for local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Helen Esuene, a former senator; Nduese Essien, a former minister of Lands and Urban Development; and Pat Ifon, a former House of Representatives member, appreciated Governor Eno for his numerous development initiatives and strides in their respective domains, and assured of continued support beyond 2027.

On their part, the legislators from the Eket Federal Constituency moved a motion which was seconded accordingly, and the governor was adopted as the sole candidate of the federal constituency for the 2027 governorship election.