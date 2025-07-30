In a historic first for Nigeria and Africa at large, Egusi seeds, a staple in West African cuisine, are set to journey to outer space as part of a pioneering scientific experiment led by Nigerian space scientist and Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) alumnus, Temidayo Oniosun.

The initiative, which aims to assess the nutritional and functional suitability of Egusi seeds in long-term human space exploration, will launch on 31 July at 12:09 PM EDT (5:09 PM Nigerian time) aboard NASA’s Crew-11 resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

This ground-breaking experiment marks the first time seeds from Nigeria will be sent to space, thanks to a collaboration with The Karman Project and Jaguar Space LLC, two organisations committed to advancing global space cooperation and research.

Temidayo Oniosun, a leading voice in the African space tech community, shared the significance of this moment via social media, saying, “I am sending Egusi seeds to outer space to assess their suitability for nutritional and functional applications in long-term human space exploration. This is the first time in history seeds from Nigeria will be going to space.”

The Egusi seeds, sourced from Oyo State, will be aboard the same launch as payloads managed by NASA Astronaut and U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander Jonny Kim, who has been assigned to oversee the transfer of experimental items between the Crew-11 Dragon spacecraft, the ISS, and Crew-10 Dragon.

Upon returning to Earth, the Egusi seeds will undergo rigorous experimental analysis in collaboration with Dr. Wagner Vendrame, a renowned Professor of Ornamental Micropropagation and Cryopreservation at the University of Florida. Dr. Vendrame leads a globally recognised research program focused on plant tissue culture and cryopreservation, which has applications in orchids, ornamental trees, foliage plants, and palms.

The post-spaceflight research will involve:

In vitro germination to observe any morphological or physiological changes and enable cloning of distinct variants.

Spectral imaging for non-destructive seed integrity and viability analysis.

Respiration tests using a respirometer to evaluate seed metabolic activity.

Molecular analysis by a collaborator in Brazil to identify gene expression variations that could explain any changes observed after space exposure.

“This research goes beyond agriculture; it’s about food security, adaptability, and scientific sovereignty in space exploration. If Egusi can survive and thrive after exposure to space conditions, it opens new doors for indigenous crops in extra-terrestrial agriculture,” Dr Oniosun noted.

Temidayo Oniosun’s work is widely celebrated as a monumental achievement for Nigerian science, academia, and innovation. A graduate of FUTA and an advocate for Africa’s representation in global space discussions, Mr Oniosun’s space experiment places Nigeria on the world map in the realm of astro-agriculture.

The launch aligns with growing global interest in developing sustainable life support systems for future missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond, with food being a critical component. The experiment also underscores the importance of diverse agricultural inputs in interplanetary missions by sending a culturally and nutritionally significant seed like Egusi to space.

The Vice Chancellor of FUTA, Adenike Oladiji, is thrilled by the development and role of one of the institution’s alumni. “As the countdown begins, the world watches not just a rocket launch but a symbol of African innovation hurtling beyond Earth’s atmosphere, seeded by home-grown potential, nurtured by academic excellence at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Nigeria, and now touching the stars,” the professor said.

Mr Oniosun graduated with a Bachelor of Technology degree in meteorology from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2016. He also has a master’s degree in satellite applications from the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, and earned his Ph.D. at the University of Delaware.

In May 2015, as a student of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, he led the University space club in launching a balloon into space in a contest.

For his work in the space industry, he received the International Astronautical Federation Emerging Space Leadership Award in 2016.

He was elected the regional coordinator for Africa for the Space Generation Advisory Council in February 2017 and re-elected for a second term in 2019.

Mr Oniosun has also provided technical advice to the Nigerian Government on its space programme and initiative. In November 2024, he was in Nigeria as a technical guest facilitator of the Nigerian Satellite Communications Limited.

During the visit, he engaged with the management and staff of Nigerian Satellite Communications Limited, sharing strategic insights on how the company can assert itself as a key player in the $20 billion African space and satellite industry.

In 2021, he led @spaceinafrica1 to conduct baseline studies for establishing and operationalising the African Space Agency.

For further updates on the experiment and the return phase of the Egusi seeds, follow @TemidayoOniosun, @KarmanProject, and @JaguarSpace_LLC on social media.