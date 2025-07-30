The Nigerian police have arrested a 10-member syndicate in Minna, Niger State, suspected to specialise in international human trafficking.

The syndicate is believed to act as travel agents under false pretence and trafficking of unsuspecting victims to different countries.

This is contained in a statement by its Public Relations officer, Wasiu Abiodun, a superintendent of police, in Minna, on Wednesday.

According to Mr Abiodun, the suspects were arrested on 18 July at about 12.30 p.m. based on credible intelligence received on their activities along 123 Quarters, Minna.

They are Sokou Doumbia, Thiarno Balbe, Hashimu Dauda-Kolo, Usman Doumbia, Musa Konate, Lamine Watara, Racine Diouf, Adamu Zarbu, Alhassan Konde, and Dango Aminatu.

Mr Abiodun said, apart from Mr Dauda-Kolo, who is a Nigerian, the other suspects were discovered to be citizens of various neighbouring West African Countries.

He said they could basically speak in French, “except their Nigerian collaborator, Dauda-Kolo who provides accommodation for the syndicate in Minna and one other.”

“The operation also led to the rescue of 36 youths of different countries such as Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Mali, Burkina-Faso and Guinea without any documents,” he stated.

During interrogation, the suspects claimed that they had come to Nigeria for an online business.

The statement said all the suspects and the victims were transferred to Interpol for further investigation and other necessary actions.

(NAN)