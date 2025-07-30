A new global report has identified the top cities offering long-term advantages for high-net-worth individuals, especially as rising taxes, regulatory changes, and climate risks reshape how and where people manage their wealth.

The Wealth Report 2025: The Taxed Generation, conducted by Multipolitan, a Singapore-headquartered international mobility platform, offers key insights into the cities best positioned to preserve and protect wealth in today’s evolving global landscape.

The report, made available to the PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday during a virtual interview, also revealed that commercial hubs like Basel and Hong Kong will soon overtake London and New York to become traditional wealth centres.

Published by Multipolitan, a Singapore-based international advisory platform, the Wealth Report 2025 offers a strategic perspective on countries that provide the most stable environments for wealth preservation, cross-border mobility, and financial resilience.

Of particular relevance to Nigeria’s growing class of high-net-worth individuals, wealthy families, and asset managers, the report examines how global cities adapt to meet the demands of a mobile generation seeking security beyond financial returns, including governance, legal certainty, and future readiness.

They said the index evaluates tax friendliness across 164 countries using a composite of three core metrics: Tax Rate Environment, International Tax Accessibility, and Governance Quality.

Tax-friendly cities top the list

This year’s report introduces the Tax Friendly Cities Index, which ranks Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Singapore as the most investor-friendly cities globally, thanks to their low-tax environments, legal safeguards, and strong institutional frameworks.

Moreso, several other Gulf cities, including Doha, Manama, Muscat, Kuwait City, and Riyadh, also appear in the top 20, highlighting the region’s appeal for those prioritising fiscal efficiency and long-term planning.

The researchers said these findings offer timely insight for Nigerian investors looking to diversify assets or structure international holdings.

Additional benchmarks

Multipolitan’s analysis also includes two additional benchmarks: the Wealth Preservation Cities Index (2015–2025), which names Zug (Switzerland), Hong Kong, and Basel (Switzerland) as the cities where purchasing power was best maintained over the past decade.

The Smart and Sustainable Cities Index 2025, where Wellington, Copenhagen, and Singapore stood out for digital infrastructure, climate resilience, and urban foresight.

They told this newspaper that their multi-layered approach reflects the evolving priorities of globally mobile families, especially those from emerging markets like Nigeria, seeking more than tax breaks.

The goal, increasingly, is continuity and access to education, healthcare, secure legal frameworks, and strategic citizenship or residency.

Insights for Nigerian families, wealth managers

Commenting on the report, Chee Okebalama, Executive Partner for Africa at Multipolitan, noted that Nigerian families are no longer just chasing returns but planning for resilience.

“Wealth that sleeps in uncertainty isn’t wealth, it’s risk. Cities like Singapore, Abu Dhabi, and Copenhagen represent more than destinations; they reflect values Nigerian families are beginning to prioritise governance, access, and long-term stability.”

The report includes commentary from global tax experts and ex-partners at leading firms like EY and Deloitte, covering topics such as AI in tax planning, transparent compliance, and emerging jurisdictions across Europe and North America.

The Wealth Report 2025 underlines a significant shift in wealth strategy. For many high-net-worth families, including those in Nigeria, the question is where to grow wealth and where to protect it from unpredictability in local or global policy. Multipolitan positions this report as a tool for navigating that shift.

Also emphasising the impact of stable and prudent governance on economic growth, Nicholas Michael, Group Head of Market Development, Multipolitan, added, “After a decade in private banking, one truth has stuck with me: where you place your wealth can matter as much as how you grow it. The UAE and Singapore aren’t just attracting capital, they’re protecting it through fiscal prudence and stable governance.”

Mr Michael also noted that due to the incessant tax rise in cities like London and New York, they won’t attract legacy capitals shortly. He also stated that the cities will cease to be world traditional wealth centres, while commercial hubs like Basel and Hong Kong will emerge.