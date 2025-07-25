An Abuja Chief Magistrate Court on Friday ordered the remand of a social media influencer, Ghali Isma’il, at the Keffi Correctional Centre for publishing false claims that President Bola Tinubu had died following a serious illness.

Mr Isma’il, who posted the claims via TikTok under the handle @bola_asiwaju, was arrested by operatives of the State Security Services (SSS) days after the videos went viral.

He was arraigned by the SSS on a two-count charge bordering on the publication of false news and incitement against the government.

Count One, titled “Publication of false news with intent to cause offence against public peace,” reads:

“That you, Ghali Isma’il, male, 29, of Jogana Village, Gezawa LGA, Kano State, on or about July 20, 2025, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, published false information by uploading a video on your verified TikTok handle (@bola_asiwaju) wherein you falsely claimed to have confirmed from official sources that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was critically ill after being poisoned through his meal, with intent to cause public alarm and disturb the peace. You thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 418 of the Penal Code Act, Cap P3, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”

Count Two, “Inciting disaffection against the government,” states:

“That you, Ghali Isma’il… on or about July 20, 2025, published false information on your verified TikTok handle (@bola_asiwaju) falsely claiming reliable confirmation from official sources that President Tinubu was critically ill after being poisoned, with intent to incite public contempt or disaffection against the President. This is an offence punishable under Section 416 of the Penal Code Act, Cap P3, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”

Following arguments from both prosecution and defence counsel, the presiding judge, Ekpeyong Inyang, denied bail and ordered the defendant’s remand. The case was adjourned to August 19.

Mr Isma’il’s arraignment comes days after U.S.-based Nigerian professor of journalism, Farooq Kperogi, apologised for falsely claiming that former President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha, were divorced before his death.

Also facing scrutiny over inflammatory online activity is separatist agitator Simon Ekpa, currently being prosecuted in Finland. Finnish authorities accuse Mr Ekpa of using social media to promote terrorism. Prosecutors are seeking a six-year prison term, arguing that his online campaigns—though coordinated from abroad—amount to terrorist activity under Finnish law. Mr Ekpa maintains his posts were merely for content creation.

Similarly, in Abuja last week, detained Biafran separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu, also being prosecuted by the SSS, told a Federal High Court that his past online broadcasts, which prosecutors claim incited deadly violence, were intended as jokes.